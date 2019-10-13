SWOCC’s women gave up a pair of first-half goals to Bailey Johnson and a penalty kick in the second half and fell to visiting Lane 3-0 on Saturday.
The Lakers played better in the second half, when Lane had four shots and the Lakers three (the Titans out-shot SWOCC 7-2 in the first half), but weren’t able to score.
SWOCC goalie Shaleen Tolbert had four saves in the match.
The Lakers fell to 0-8-1 in NWAC South Region play. Lane is 4-2-3.
SWOCC will continue its search for its first region win on Saturday, when the Lakers host Clark at 2 p.m. in their final home match.
SWOCC's men, who had the weekend off, will be home Wednesday against Chemeketa in a match slated to start at 1:30 p.m.
Volleyball
The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team swept Umpqua at Roseburg on Saturday for the Lakers’ second NWAC South Region win.
The Lakers beat the Riverhawks 25-20, 25-20, 25-19.
Tayler Parks had a team-best seven kills for the Lakers in the win. Amanda Clark and Andria Santoyo had five each, Jade Flitton four and Akayla Young three.
Sydney Colledge had 16 assists and Natalie Sale seven. Shay Zener finished with 13 digs.
Coquille graduate McKenna Wilson had three kills and five digs for Umpqua.
The Lakers are 2-6 midway through the league schedule in the tough NWAC South Region, while Umpqua is 2-5. Both are chasing fourth-place Chemeketa (5-3) in an attempt to advance to the NWAC Tournament.
SWOCC opens the second half of the league season with a trip this weekend to face Clark on Friday at Vancouver, Wash., and Mount Hood on Saturday at Gresham.