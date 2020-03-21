COOS BAY — Leading the way, as she had all season, was Meghan Holloman.
Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Holloman brought in postseason basketball awards as she was named to the Southern Region all-defensive team in addition to earning a spot on the NWAC’s Winter Sports Academic Excellence list.
The Academic Excellence list is reserved for sophomores who have at least a 3.25 GPA and have taken at least 36 credits.
“What do you say about Meghan as a sophomore,” said SWOCC head coach Jeff Johnson after the last home game of the season. “She’s a coach on the court for me. She does all the little things. She’s that glue type of person.”
Holloman, who missed seven games with a broken bone in her hand, averaged 2.5 steals per game which was eighth best in the NWAC.
Joining Holloman in the awards was teammate Kealani Neves who was named to the Southern Region’s second team. Neves averaged 16.8 points per game on the season with a season-high 35 in an upset win over Lane Community College.
SWOCC’s Jasey Ramelow and Katie Pearce were also honored for Winter Academic Excellence.
On the men’s side, Anel Alagic represented the Lakers on the Winter Academic Excellence list.
SOFTBALL
Before the season came to a close, Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Alyssa Smokey made an impact. The pitcher for the Lakers was named NWAC athlete of the week after taking control of the preseason.
Over 46.2 innings pitched Smokey recorded 43 strikeouts, the most in the NWAC, and had a 4.05 ERA. Additionally, Smokey was batting .521 with 25 hits before the season was canceled due to coronavirus.
“Alyssa Smokey has been absolutely solid for us this season as a freshman both offensively and defensively," SWOCC head coach Megan Corriea told the NWAC. "Her mental toughness on the mound and at the plate has been a huge factor in our success this season. Really looking forward to next season and watching her continue to grow.”
The Lakers had jumped out to a fast start on the season with a 12-4 record. The offense was moving right along for SWOCC as the team had a collective .407 batting average and scored 10.6 runs per game.