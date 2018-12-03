Top-ranked Lake Oswego edged Sheldon 34-27 in the Class 6A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro, taking the lead for good on the fifth touchdown of the game by Casey Filkins with 2:38 to go in the game.
The Irish are coached by former Marshfield coach Josh Line and scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, going in front 27-26 on a 40-yard field goal by Jay Kartub just over midway through the quarter.
But the Lakers moved down the field with a seven-play drive capped by a 1-yard run by Filkins, who then caught the two-point conversion pass form Jackson Laurent for the final margin.
Filkins also scored on runs of 3, 3 and 13 yards and on a 40-yard pass from Laurent. He rushed for 90 yards and caught five passes for 77 more.
Sheldon got two TD runs by quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. and a 47-yard run by Matthew Burgess, as well as an earlier field goal by Kartub.
Burgess rushed for 147 yards for the Irish. Johnson added 78 yards on the ground and 114 yards passing a week after being injured in Sheldon’s semifinal win and being replaced by Griffin Line, the son of the head coach.
Griffin Line did have three tackles for Sheldon.