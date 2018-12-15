COOS BAY — The Marshfield boys basketball team posed for a photo with a trophy Saturday night, though it wasn’t necessarily the one it wanted to take home.
The Pirates battled the talented Class 5A La Salle Prep Falcons nearly even to the fourth quarter before La Salle Prep finished on a 13-5 run, turning a 38-36 lead with four minutes left into a 51-41 win to claim the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament in its first appearance.
The Pirates led for stretches of the first half, but Jace Norton scored 20 second-half points with four 3-pointers for the Falcons.
Marshfield's Cory Stover and Grant Webster were named to the all-tournament team along with Norton and Ethan Manning and Toby Stueve from Philomath. La Salle Prep's Alex Boyd was named tournament MVP.
“We’re obviously disappointed we couldn’t win, but it’s nothing to hang our heads over,” Webster said. “We’ll be better next week. We’ll be ready for Alaska.”
The loss was somewhat disappointing for the Pirates, who obviously wanted to win their home tournament on their home floor in front of their home fans.
But La Salle Prep, which got to the play-in round of the Class 5A tournament last season, got hot in the second half, hitting 7-of-13 3-pointers in the final 16 minutes to pull away from a Marshfield team that was playing without starting point guard Jordy Miles, who left early in the third quarter complaining about a dislocated finger.
That forced freshman Mason Ainsworth into the lineup, tasking him with both initiating the Pirates offense and guarding Norton, a left-hander with a smooth jump shot.
Norton only scored five points in the first half, but finished with 25. Webster, who along with Ainsworth and Stover led Marshfield in scoring with 10 points, said Norton’s eruption wasn’t necessarily bad defense. He just made shots.
“I don’t know, there were sometimes we even had track of where he was,” Webster said. “We were playing good defense on him and he was scoring. He’s just a really good player.”
“We should’ve been a little closer to him when he got that hot,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles added. “But there were times we were right in his face and he still hit shots. I mean, those guys are good. It’s that simple.”
Marshfield went into halftime with a narrow 19-16 lead after a sparse-scoring first quarter in which the long, athletic and smart defenses clamped on their offensive counterparts.
Webster was the leading offensive force early for Marshfield, scoring eight points in the first half, but quieted in the second. That was largely due to La Salle’s defensive pressure, but also a concerted effort to get the ball inside to Stover. Ainsworth also hit a couple 3-pointers — one in the first half and one in the second — but no other Pirate had more than five points.
“I think when we wanted to we executed really well,” Webster said.
Though Marshfield heads to Wasilla, Alaska, on a loss, it’s not totally disagreeable.
The fact that Marshfield gave a solid Class 5A team as much as it could handle and more gives Doug Miles optimism about both the trip and the rest of the season.
“That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “That was like a state tournament-type game in (terms of) physicality. We didn’t handle it very well at times, but we’ll get better from it.”
Marshfield plays three games in three days in Alaska from December 20 to December 22.
PHLOMATH 42, SISTERS 35: The Warriors used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to erase a three-point deficit on the way to a win over their Oregon West Conference foes in the third-place game.
Ethan Manning scoffed 11 points and Marshall Brattain had nine for Philomath, which trailed 33-30 when it started the big run. The Warriors hit six of seven free throws in the fourth to secure the win.
Zach Anderson had 12 points and Jack Berg 10 for the Outlaws in the loss.
SUTHERLIN 52, CROOK COUNTY 39: The Bulldogs captured fourth place as Mason Gill broke out for 23 points.
Brandon Carr added 14 points for Sutherlin, which led 18-13 at halftime and then scored 17 points in each of the final two quarters.
Tyler Humeston had 15 points and Thaiden Mullan 10 for the Cowboys in the loss.
NORTH VALLEY 56, JUNCTION CITY 51: The Knights used a big finish to win the seventh-place game. North Valley scored 20 points in the final quarter to erase a two-point deficit.
Tanner Lauby and Colby Taylor scored 13 points each and Aiden Avilla had 11 for the Knights in the win. Cameron Gibson scored 18 for Junction City.