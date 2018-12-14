COOS BAY — The La Salle Prep boys and Astoria girls advanced to the championship games in the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament on Friday at Pirate Palace.
La Salle Prep beat Sisters 58-45 in a battle of teams in the tournament for the first time. Astoria, another first-time team, beat Sutherlin 54-30 in its semifinal.
For La Salle Prep, four players scored in double figures, led by Jace Norton with 20 points in the win.
“We played pretty well,” Norton said. “We’re a motion offense. We don’t have one guy who will be the scorer.”
Justin North added 12 points and Alex Boyd and Nolan Grogan added 11 each in the win. Grogan also had a game-high eight rebounds.
The lead hovered around 10 points most of the second half and the Falcons held off a few Sisters charges. The last one saw the Outlaws pull within 51-45 on a 3-pointer by Brad Eagan.
But Sisters didn’t score again and La Salle Prep put the game away by hitting five of six free throws down the stretch.
Sisters was patient in the first half, working the ball for layins, and made nine of its first 11 shots, eight with assists.
But La Salle Prep countered with mistake-free basketball, having just one turnover in each of the first two quarters and grabbing as many offensive rebounds (five) as Sisters had on defense, while building a 29-21 lead.
Sisters cooled down from the field in the second half as the Outlaws didn’t get nearly as many open looks.
“We got settled defensively,” Norton said. “They had a lot of back cuts early. We got used to it. We didn’t allow one back cut in the second half."
Eagan led the Outlaws with 15 points and had four assists. Noah Richards scored nine, all in the second half, and Jake Berg had seven points and four assists.
Sisters finished with 13 assists on 17 made baskets and shot 50 percent for the game. La Salle Prep finished at just over 50 percent (21-for-40) and committed just six turnovers while forcing 12.
SUTHERLIN 48, NORTH VALLEY 26: The Bulldogs outscored the Knights 15-7 in each of the first two quarters on the way to an easy win while advancing to the fourth-place game.
Brandon Carr had 12 points and JR Bailey 11 for Sutherlin, which faces Crook County at 10:45 a.m. in the Pirate Palace.
Tanner Lauby had seven points for the Knights, who battle Junction City at the same time in the Harding Building for seventh place.
CROOK COUNTY 45, JUNCTION CITY 36: The Cowboys outscored the Tigers 13-4 in the final quarter after the teams went into the fourth tied at 32.
Thaiden Mullan hit five 3-pointers, four in the first half, while scoring a game-high 19 points for Crook County.
Trae Knabe scored 12 for the Tigers.
GIRLS
ASTORIA 54, SUTHERLIN 30: The Fishermen used fast starts in each half and a pesky defense to beat the Bulldogs and advance to the championship game.
Astoria scored the first eight points and caused troubles for the Bulldogs early with its full-court pressure. By halftime, the Fishermen had a 31-21 lead and had 22 more shot attempts than the Bulldogs.
Astoria again scored the first eight points in the second half and limited Sutherlin to just a single free throw in the third, putting the game out of reach.
“We came out yesterday really rough,” said Astoria’s Kelsey Fausett. “Our goal was to come out and play like we can.”
Astoria had six players with two fouls in the first half, but Sutherlin didn’t take advantage, shooting 7-for-13 from the line in the opening two quarters. It got worse after halftime, as Sutherlin finished just 10-for-23 from the line, to go with 28 turnovers.
“We try to go hard,” Fausett said of Astoria’s defense. “We try to use our speed because we’re not really big.”
Hailey Obrien scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter for Astoria. Fausett finished with 11 and Kaisa Jackson 10.
Sierra Nielsen had 11 points for Sutherlin.
Fausett also had nine rebounds, four steals and four assists as one of the key instigators for the Fishermen, who are getting ready for the challenging Cowapa League.
“Our whole league is really aggressive,” she said. “We wanted to have a hard preseason because we want to be prepared for league.”
JUNCTION CITY 42, SISTERS 20: Fallon Hanson had 11 points and Mariah Ohman 10 as the Tigers advanced to the fourth-place game.
Junction City led 26-8 at halftime in the win.
Olivia Hougham scored five for Sisters.
Junction City battles Madras at 9 a.m. Saturday in Pirate Palace in the third-place game. The Outlaws face North Valley for seventh place at the same time in Harding Gym.
MADRAS 69, NORTH VALLEY 48: The White Buffaloes used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Knights in the consolation semifinals.
Madras led 44-41 entering the fourth, but blew the game open. Jayden Davis had 16 points and Vanessa Culps 15 for the White Buffaloes. Jiana Smith-Francis scored nine of her 14 during the big surge.
Baylee Touey had 22 for the Knights in the loss.