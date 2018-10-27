LA GRANDE —The Marshfield Pirates appeared well on their way to making a return trip to the Class 4A state volleyball tournament.
They had just taken a two-set lead in their first-round match at La Grande. Their attack was powerful and on-point — so much so that at times a kill or ace was hit so hard it knocked back a Tiger defender who tried to make a play on it.
But too many errors, combined with a scrappy effort by La Grande late, caught up to the Pirates, and despite a 17-kill, 10-dig afternoon by Marshfield senior Alex Locati and 16 aces as a team, the Tigers ended Marshfield’s season with a five-set comeback victory, 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8, Saturday.
Serving errors did in Marshfield (18-7 overall) and aided La Grande’s comeback. While the Pirates did have those 16 aces — led by five from Ravyn Miranda and four by Sierra Ward — they also had 19 service errors, which head coach Tammie Montiel said was unusual for her squad.
“We typically don’t have a ton of serving errors. We've served tough all season, and we’ll have an error here or there, but it did come down to (those) 19 service errors,” Montiel said. “Against a good team and in a close match like that, that's one thing that’s going to kill you is just those little errors.”
A 7-1 run by La Grande (17-5) in the final set proved too much for Marshfield to overcome. Presley Justice, who led the Tigers with 17 kills, had three in a four-point stretch for an 8-5 lead, and Jayce Seavert made it 13-6 with a kill. A Mallory Heyer ace cut the margin to five, but Jaiden Hafer and Seavert finished the match with back-to-back kills.
The Pirates were able to overcome the errors in the first two sets, leading the opening set wire-to-wire and then rallying from a 10-2 deficit in set two to take their commanding 2-0 lead. Locati and McKayla Myrand, who had 10 kills, both had six through what was a rough first two sets for a scrambling La Grande defense and serve-receive team. Marshfield had more than half its kills (22) and half its aces (nine) in the first two sets alone. Four of those came from Ward.
The Tigers found a spark on both offense and defense to take set three, leading it wire-to-wire behind five kills from Justice, which offset a seven-kill set from Locati, who at times Saturday put the Pirates on her back.
“She has a tendency to do that in games,” Montiel said of Locati.
Marshfield shook off the third and appeared set to make its first trip to the quarterfinals since 2015 when it went up 16-8 on a Miranda ace. Marshfield still held a lead of 18-11 on a kill by Heyer before La Grande rallied. The Tigers got within 19-16 on an ace by Justice, and pulled even at 21-21 after a Jayce Seavert kill and an errant attack by Marshfield. The teams traded points to 22-22 before three straight Pirate errors sent the match to the decisive fifth.
Montiel said the change in the latter half of the match was due in large part to La Grande’s effectiveness at getting Marshfield out of system and digging kill attempts that the Tigers weren’t able to earlier. La Grande, in fact, finished with 121 digs, with Felicity Houston (29), Seavert (28) and Justice (26) leading the defense.
“La Grande played scrappy,” she said. “They dug up a lot of hits in the third and fourth sets, and in the first couple of sets they were letting the ball get down. That always gets in the hitter’s head (when they think), ‘I just had my hardest shot and they dug it up — what do I do next?’”
Miranda, in addition to leading the Pirates with five aces, also had a team-best 38 assists and added 12 digs. Heyer and Kenadi Rhodes both had seven kills. Makenna Anderson led the defense with 25 digs before leaving late with a knee injury. Karina Skurk had 15 digs and Myrand had 11.
“I have lots of seniors, so it's always hard to send them off, but they had good careers, some of them as four-year staters,” a tearful Montiel said. “Super proud of the season that we had.”