NORTH BEND — It was just another win for De La Salle North Catholic while visiting the South Coast.

While in town for the Class 3A boys basketball state championship, it was the Knights — the back-to-back state champions — starting the week off with a win in the 3-point contest.

3A Tournament Three-point Contest Burns' Allie Hueckman competes in the three-point competition Wednesday kicking of the state class 3A basketball tournament at North Bend High…

“It’s really exciting to just get us in the mood and how we want the weekend to go. We want to win everything we enter. Even though it’s fun, we want to win,” said senior captain George Sadi. “It’s a business trip.”

All 16 boys and girls teams in town for the state tournament filled the North Bend High School gym for the shooting competition on Wednesday night. The setup of the competition was simple, two players from each team had one minute to make as many 3-pointers as possible.

The boys side of the bracket was thrown a curveball at the start of the competition as it turned out that all the men’s balls for the tournament were at Marshfield High School. Shooting with the women’s ball, some were better than others at making adjustments.

3A Tournament Three-point Contest Players cheer during the final round of the three-point contest Wednesday before the start of the state 3A basketball tournament at North Bend…

“It’s like a balloon, too. You just throw it up there,” said De La Salle’s Kaleb Bird, who knocked down 12 3-pointers.

The combination of Bird and Sadi recorded 21 3-pointers and pushed the Knights into the first-ever 3-point contest overtime. James Forrester, who had the most makes in a single-round on the boys side, hit 14 3-pointers while St. Mary’s teammate Luke Bennion made seven, putting the Knights and Crusaders tied.

In the shootout to determine the team winner, Sadi and Forrester lined up on opposite sides of the floor with 30 seconds on the clock. Sadi got hot and hit 10 3-pointers, while Forrester had seven. Sadi’s win gave De La Salle the boys team title.

On the girls side, it was Allie Hueckman from Burns lighting it up. Hueckman hit nine of her first 10 shots on the way to a round that finished off with 17 makes.

3A Tournament Three-point Contest Creswell's Connor Hanson shoots Wednesday during the three-point contest before the start of the state 3A basketball tournament at North Bend …

“I kind of nominated myself,” said Hueckman on how she was picked to represent her team. “Then I was just feeling it straight through. And I had good passes (from my rebounders).”

Hueckman was joined by Kaiden Raif, who went on to hit seven 3-pointers as the Hilanders recorded a team-score of 24 points to take the title. The Sutherlin girls took second place with Micah Wicks hitting 12 shots while Kiersten Haines added nine.

Hueckman, a crowd-favorite after recording the high score of the evening, was then matched up against Sadi in a boys vs. girls competition for bragging rights. In the final shootout it was Sadi hitting 14 3-pointers while Hueckman had 12.

“Well first of all, I didn’t get a lot of fans because they were cheering for her,” said Sadi. “I just tried to motivate myself and I just tried to figure out my touch and shoot a little bit shorter because the ball is smaller. Just getting adjusted to the ball.”

GIRLS

Burns 24 (Allie Hueckman 17, Kaiden Raif 7)

Sutherlin 21 (Micah Wicks 12, Kiersten Haines 9)

Willamina 17 (Bahley Scranton 10, Kaya McLean 7)

Vale 17 (Kaley McGourty 10, Matyson Siddoway 7)

Harrisburg 12 (Mya Langley 7, Sammy Christensen 5)

Clatskanie 12 (Alexis Smith 7, Maya Holmen 5)

Pleasant Hill 11 (Angeni Yeo 7, Kaia Taylor 4)

Brookings-Harbor 10 (Lexi Schofield 7, Sierra Fitzhugh 3)

BOYS

*De La Salle North Catholic 21 (Kaleb Bird 12, George Sadi 9)

St. Mary’s 21 (James Forrester 14, Luke Bennion 7)

Dayton 17 (Nate Arce 9, Kaden Fergus 8)

Creswell 16, Connor Hanson 10, Ruben Moreno 6)

Amity 14 (Geroge Hatch IV 8, Dylan Anderson 6)

Salem Academy 14 (Austin Miller 12, Hunter Schwenke 2)

Cascade Christian 12 (Dominic Lewis 8, Layne Collom 4)

Oregon Episcopal 11 (Noah Wali 6, Ethan Ethan Barkowski 5)

*De La Salle won shootout 10-7 (Sadi for De La Salle, Forrester for St. Mary’s)

COED SHOOTOUT

George Sadi 14, Allie Hueckman 12