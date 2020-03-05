COOS BAY — Juile Woodman and Kathy Rose probably had no idea what they were getting into back in 2013, when they agreed to take on the role as a team meal sponsor for the Class 3A state basketball tournament.
Over the years, the volunteer job has become a labor of love for the two families, who have served as team greeter and meal host for the same squad, the boys from De La Salle North Catholic, every year since.
“They feel like a family to me,” Woodman said. “Over the year’s we’ve developed a bond with the coach.”
And not just De La Salle coach James Broadous II, but his whole family — and the families of a number of the players.
Not that Woodman and Rose expected such a relationship back when Stacy Farm asked the longtime Sause Bros. coworkers to consider volunteering all those years ago.
“We couldn’t say no to Stacy,” Woodman recalled.
Each year, tournament organizers ensure each of the 16 visiting teams has a host and each has a greeter. In many instances, as with the Roses and Woodmans, that person or group is the same for both tasks.
Once they got involved, they went all in.
“We purchased the first (team) meal and Kathy and I decided, for whatever reason, we should feed them a meal each of the following two days,” Woodman said.
The three meals has become a routine, one that has grown over the years.
“They go to Kathy’s house on Friday and come to our house on Saturday,” Woodman said. “And trust me, we have a full house. We invite the parents and fans and whoever is in town with them — all are welcome to come to the house.”
The menu ranges from different types of seafood to burgers and hot dogs even pulled pork sandwiches — Mike Rose and Steve Woodman end up manning the barbecue as well as providing emotional support for their wives.
Other family members have helped out over the years and Sause Bros. provides shooting warm-up shirts for the team.
The two families also provide snack bags for the players, serve as tour guides, wash uniforms, whatever they can do to help out.
“We just want them to have a good experience when they come to town,” Kathy Rose said. “A lot of them haven’t been to the coast. Let them see what we’re all about. Hopefully they’ll have a good experience and later in life they will come back to visit.”
Broadous has grown to treasure the annual tournament time spent with the two families — the only hosts he’s known since his first year coming to Coos Bay also was 2013.
“I know it’s a lot (they do),” he said. “I imagine it’s above and beyond. I don’t have anything else to gage it to.”
He does know his players have grown to love their host families.
“Our kids look forward to going down there and hanging out with them almost on an equal part of playing the basketball games.
“They can’t wait to enjoy the time out there with the Woodmans and the Roses.”
For Broadous, the hosts remove a lot of stress.
“We are going to be well-fed,” he said. “We don’t need to worry about as much money — we don’t come from a lot of means and a lot of resources. We don’t’ have to worry about laundry facilities.
“It takes a load off all the other planning that you have to do.”
More than what the Woodmans and Roses do, though, Broadous enjoys the friendships they’ve built. When Mike and Kathy’s son was playing in the state tournament in Forest Grove, Broadous took in his games.
“As much as they support us, we’ve tried to support them,” he said.
This is the eighth straight year of the partnership and both hosts and coach look forward to tournament week with anticipation, hoping De La Salle makes it back.
The families start watching the rankings with interest in December and January.
“We never communicate with the coach until that final game,” Julie Woodman said. “We don’t want to jinx it.”
Up in Portland, Broadous goes through the same range of emotions.
“The last two or three days before the game, I wanted to text them, just to ask, ‘If you win this game, you guys have us?’ he said. “I just can’t get myself to make that text yet. At some point, we aren’t going to make it down there. That’s going to be the biggest letdown of all, just because we don’t get to hang out with them.”
Fortunately for the families and the team, that isn’t this year.