Cassie Kennon of Bandon came up short at the regional finals in her effort to qualify for the national finals in the Drive Chip & Putt competition for the second time.
Competing at Chambers Bay in Washington, Kennon finished fourth in the girls 12-13 division behind a pair of girls from California and one from Washington.
The competition included golfers from Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho.
Katelyn Chang of San Jose, Calif., qualified for the national finals, which are held at Augusta National Golf Club the week before the Masters.