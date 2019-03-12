North Bend's girls tennis team managed just one win against visiting Junction City in the season opener at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center on Tuesday.
North Bend's No. 3 singles player, Genasea Reigard, served up the Bulldogs only win. Reigard beat Emilee Brown 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 in one of three Bulldogs matches to reach a tie-breaker.
North Bend’s No. 2 singles Hannah Graber took the Tigers’ Chloe King to three sets before losing 6-1, 3-6, 10-5.
And North Bend's No. 4 doubles team of Haley Reeves and Katie Tellei went to a tiebreaker with Junction City’s Autumn Hoover and Sydney Goodin with the Tigers winning 6-2, 4-6, 10-3.
North Bend hosts Grants Pass on Saturday at 2 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY 2, MARSHFIELD 1: The Pirates had just two singles players and one doubles team against the Tigers.
Marshfield got its win at No 1 singles, where Gracie Jensen outlasted King 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.
The Marshfield boys and girls host Grants Pass on Saturday.
BASEBALL
BANDON 6, RIDDLE 1: Bandon’s baseball team opened the season Tuesday with a win over visiting Riddle on a day when the teams combined for just one hit.
The only hit was by freshman Cooper Lang, who beat out an infield single. An error on the Riddle first baseman trying to contain the throw led two two runs scoring.
Bandon pitchers Jason Wilhite, Josh Minkler, Lang and Coby Smith combined on the no-hitter. Riddle got its run in the seventh inning.
Wilhite scored a pair of runs for Bandon.
“It’s good to get the first game in,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said. “We have a huge doubleheader in Roseburg on Saturday.”
That’s when the Tigers face both Umpqua Valley Christian and Kennedy, two of the other traditional powers in Class 2A-1A.
ILLINOIS VALLEY 20, COQUILLE 14: The Cougars out-slugged the visiting Red Devils in the season opener on Monday, reduced to five innings because of darkness.
Bryce Poston and Jace Haagen had doubles in the loss for Coquille.
SOFTBALL
MYRTLE POINT 22, LOWELL 7: The Bobcats opened the season with a high-scoring road win Monday.
Other details were not available.
ILLINOIS VALLEY 6, COQUILLE 3: The Red Devils fell on the road in their season opener Monday. Details were not available.