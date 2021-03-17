Marshfield’s volleyball team fell to 1-1 in Sky-Em League play when the Pirates were swept by host Junction City on Monday.
The Tigers topped the Pirates 25-11, 25-19, 25-12.
Marshfield’s offensive statistics were limited against the league-leading Tigers, who have yet to lose. Raegan Rhodes had seven kills and Cedar Ward four and the team managed just one ace.
Gracie Peach had 10 assists and Rhodes had 12 digs and Carmen Samuels 10.
Marshfield, 1-4 overall on the season, is scheduled to play a pair of league matches at Cottage Grove on Friday.