COOS BAY — Sometimes you run into a buzz saw. The trick is not letting that buzz saw entirely tear you into pieces.
Marshfield’s softball team ran into that buzz saw on Friday, dropping a pair to Junction City 13-2 and 23-1.
“The feeling in the dugout is we have our highs and we have our lows,” Marshfield's Sierra Ward said. “When we have those highs it’s really good, really exciting. But when we have those lows, it really does have an effect on how we play. So I think we’re trying to keep it more consistent, just have constant highs.”
Junction City offensively was a juggernaut, notching 32 hits (12 in the opener, 20 in the nightcap) with a total of six doubles, two triples and a home run.
Regardless of defensive miscues and missed offensive opportunities, there isn’t much a team can do when the opponent is that hot at the plate.
“They were hitting balls in the gaps,” Marshfield coach Brooke Toy said. “We weren’t getting anything easy to make plays on. It was tough. And they’re good, not taking anything away from them.”
But there were some bright spots in the two games, though they were few and far in between.
Sterling Williams continued to mash the ball, launching another homer to give her three big flies in her last five games after missing much of the early part of the season with a broken wrist.
Ward made a sparkling diving catch in the left field in Game 2, taking away a possible double from lefty slap hitter Lindsey Stripling on a slicing line drive in the gap. It also saved two runs, as Marshfield starter Jorney Baldwin retired the next batter on a fly ball to Karina Skurk in center.
“I knew that my team needed me to come through ‘cause I felt like I was letting them down a little bit in the beginning,” Ward said. “I thought if I could get this, it could really start off the energy and go into the dugout and bat really well. I just kinda went for it.”
But that was really it, though the result can focus Marshfield on where it needs to improve.
Those things are becoming more advanced for the Pirates. Toy isn’t having to do so much work with the basics — catching fly balls and grounders and competitive at-bats. Now they’re looking to improve lead timing so they can be more aggressive on the base paths. They’re working on bunt defenses and rotations: who is charging and who is covering what bag. They’re working on taking care of the ball at the end of plays, running it to the center of the infield instead of risking a bad throw and handing free bases to their opponents.
It’s more advanced stuff, but no less important than the fundamentals.
“We’re not having to spend as much time doing things anymore,” Toy said. “Let’s get it perfected and go home, kind of thing. Defense has been where we’re struggling the last few games, so that’s what we’re gonna work on this next week.”
Friday, though, Junction City wouldn’t be stopped.
The Tigers scored seven runs in the top of the first in the second game. The first eight Tigers reached base with the first seven scoring. Lillian Bauer doubled in the inning for the lone extra-base hit of the frame, but Junction City lashed six total hits.
The Tigers added three more in the second, getting a sac bunt on a safety squeeze from Sydney Collins and a two-run triple from Ayden King.
Junction City scored three more in the third, getting an RBI single from Kamryn Potter, another safety squeeze bunt from Jada Fuller, and a sac fly by Mariah Ohman.
Baldwin held Junction City scoreless in the fourth, the only inning in the ballgame where the Tigers didn’t score, but they made up for it in the fifth.
Junction City had eight hits in the fifth, chasing Baldwin midway through and scoring 10 runs. The Tigers sent 16 batters to the plate. Collins had a bases-clearing double and later singled for two hits in the inning. Five different Tigers drove in runs.
Baldwin drove in Marshfield’s only run in the fourth, shooting one to the fence in right center allowing Cedar Ward to score from first.
In the opener, Junction City scored 10 runs in the first two innings to take a commanding lead. Stripling doubled in the first, as did Jenna Kister and Fuller. Kister hit a grand slam in the top of the second and Collins doubled later in the frame.
Stripling drove in a run with a third-inning triple and Potter later sent one home with a double.
Williams hit her dinger in the bottom of the first, a two-run shot that scored Dahlia Kanui-Soto after she walked.
After a tough stretch of games against some really good teams, Marshfield has a chance to get its feet under it with meetings against Siuslaw and Cottage Grove coming up.
Marshfield hosts the Vikings on Tuesday at 5 p.m. then visits Cottage Grove on Friday for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
“We’re happy to be playing some teams where we can compete a little bit better this next week,” Toy said.