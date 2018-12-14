Fallon Hanson has a sweet spot, and Friday night it made her a champion.
Hanson beat Philomath’s Sage Kramer in the championship round of the annual 3-point shootout in the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament.
Trae Knabe gave Junction City a sweep of the crowns by beating Sutherlin’s Kevin Sanchez in the boys final.
Hanson was lights out in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.
“Definitely my favorite spot is the top of the key,” Hanson said. “Anywhere at the top.”
She made her first six shots from the spot in her semifinal win over Monika Stacona of Madras, on the way to 15 makes in her minute.
She made 12 more in the final, which easily beat Kramer, who had six.
Kramer, for her part, made 12 in the semifinals to beat Sutherlin’s Paige Bailey.
Hanson, who transferred from Sheldon to Junction City for her senior season, was in the event for the first time.
“I was really nervous,” she said, adding that winning “was really cool.”
Hanson said she was glad to get the opportunity to be in the shootout — each school gets two shooters.
“My sister played for Junction City four years ago,” she said. “I thought it was really cool.”
Knabe was in the shootout for the third year in a row. Last year he made the semifinals and said Junction City has shown a knack for success in the event.
“We’ve had at least one winner the last three or four years,” he said.
He had to work harder for his win, needing overtime to beat North Valley’s Lincoln Kilborn in the semifinals after both made 11 in their minute. Knabe won the overtime 7-3 to get to the final and then edged Sanchez 12-10.
“You’ve got to be nervous so it can be fun,” he said of going to overtime.
Sanchez beat Sutherlin’s Payton Hope in the semifinals.
3-Point shootout results
BOYS
First Round
Kevin Sanchez, Crook County, d. Jace Norton, La Salle Prep
Jake Berg, Sisters, d. Britan Nash, Junction City
Payton Hope, Suthelrin, d. Calvin Snuggerud, Philomath
Grant Woolsey, Marshfield, d. Tanner Lauby, North Valley
Thaiden Mullan, Crook County, d. Nic Boyd, La Salle Prep
Trae Knabe, Junction City, d. Nate Weber, Junction City
Michael Lundy, Philomath, d. Brandon Carr, Sutherlin
Lincoln Kilborn, North Valley, d. Grant Webster, Marshfield
Quarterfinals
Kevin Sanchez, Crook County, d. Jake Berg, Sisters
Payton Hope, Sutherlin, d. Grant Woolsey, Marshfield
Trae Knabe, Junction City, d. Thaiden Mullan, Crook Ounty
Lincoln Kilborn, North Valley, d. Michael Lundy, Philomath
Semifinals
Kevin Sanchez, Crook County, d. Paton Hope, Sutherlin
Trae Knabe, Junction City, d. Lincoln Kilborn, North Valley
Championship
Trae Knabe, Junction City, d. Kevin Sanchez, Crook County
GIRLS
First Round
Page Bailey, Sutherlin, d. Sydney Head, Sisters
Mariah Ohman, Junction City, d. Julia Norris, Astoria
Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. Vanessa Culps, Madras
Tess Garrett, Marshfiled, d. Ashley Mohr, North Valley
Jadyn Vermillion, Sutherlin, d. Isabelle Spitter, Sisters
Fallon Hanson, Juntion City, d. Brooklyn Hankowitz, Astoria
Monika Stacona, Madras, d. Lara Hunter, Philomath
Kiara Holley, Marshfield, d. Marissa Welch, North Valley
Quarterfinals
Page Bailey, Sutherlin, d. Mariah Ohman, Junction City
Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. Tess Garrett, Marshfield
Fallon Hanson, Junction City, d. Jadyn Vermillion, Sutherlin
Monika Stacona, Madras, d. Kiara Holley, Marshfield
Semifinals
Sage Kramer, Philomath, d. Page Bailey, Sutherlin
Fallon Hanson, Junction City, d. Monika Stacona, Madras
Championship
Fallon Hanson, Junction City, d. Sage Kramer, Philomath