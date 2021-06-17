COOS BAY — One of the losses that stands out in the season for Marshfield’s girls basketball team was a league-opening 42-32 setback to eventual Sky-Em League champion Cottage Grove.
In that game, the Pirates were terrible from the foul line and couldn’t overcome those struggles.
Fast forward four weeks and Marshfield had free-throw shooting to partly blame for Thursday’s 47-35 loss to Junction City that left the Pirates in fourth place in the final league standings instead of tied for second.
“Free throws and turnovers,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said, summing up the loss. “Not making free throws and turning the ball over too much.”
In the first half, the Pirates missed all nine of their free throws, including two that were front ends of one-and-one chances. They eventually finished 3-for-16 from the line.
The Tigers, on the other hand, went 9-for-12 from the line in the first half.
And Junction City turned a few careless passes by the Pirates into breakaway layins that turned an early deficit into a lead that the Tigers held the rest of the game.
“You can’t turn the ball over with errant passes where you throw it to the other team and there is no defense (against a layin),” Bryant said.
The practical result of the game is that the Pirates now face Cottage Grove Friday afternoon needing to beat the Lions to stay alive in the league playoffs.
Junction City, which finished second in the league standings, will face third-place Marist Catholic on Friday. The winners Friday play Saturday for the league’s guaranteed spot in the Class 4A Elite 8 Showcase.
The task of facing Cottage Grove is a tall one — literally — as Marshfield tries to handle Cottage Grove post Matty Ladd.
“We’ve got to do a good job on Matty Ladd and we’ve got to eliminate (scoring from) everyone else,” Bryant said.
The Pirates will need to shoot better and control the ball better than they did against Junction City. And they will need to bring the same energy.
“They played hard,” Bryant said.
The Marshfield squad that won five of its final seven games is much better than the one that started the season with three straight losses, said Kaylin Dea, honored before the game with fellow senior Raegan Rhodes and Bryant, who is retiring as coach after the season.
“I think our effort and our drive to win the game has just gotten better,” she said.
“There has definitely been an improvement. All the mistakes we’re making are the same, but we’re making fewer of them.”
Bryant said the team’s mistakes come from being young and inexperienced.
“There’s definite growing pains,” he said.
In the finale of the regular season Kaylin Dea kept the Pirates in the game in the first half, when she scored all eight of her points. Charlie Dea served the same role in the second half, when she scored nine of her 11 points.
But the Pirates didn’t get consistent scoring from anybody else. Rylinn Clark hit an early 3-pointer and Brooklyn Culer added one in the second quarter.
The Tigers led 27-16 at the half and held on after Marshfield trimmed that advantage to 37-29 entering the final quarter.
Cienna Hartle had three 3-pointers and 16 points for Junction City and Adiana Taylor added nine points.