COOS BAY — Marshfield’s young boys soccer team got a tough lesson Tuesday night, falling 1-0 to visiting Junction City.
The physical Tigers got the Pirates out of their game plan and took advantage of an opportunity late in the match to score the only goal.
Carson Nelson collected a throw-in in traffic in front of the goal and knocked the ball past Marshfield goalie Jose Ramirez into the right side of the net with 7:05 showing on the clock.
The Pirates, who had a few good chances in the first half, never were able to put pressure on Junction City’s defense in the second and time ran out before Marshfield could answer the goal.
“It’s a tough loss for sure,” Marshfield’s Pedro Casas said. “We definitely could have had a better performance.”
Junction City got to nearly every ball in the air before the Pirates and kept Marshfield from getting into its offense.
“We let them control the game,” Casas said. “They got almost every first ball.”
Marshfield coach Drew Jones said the lack of ability to control the free balls too often kept the Pirates from getting to the second balls, too.
Marshfield struggled without both its center forwards — exchange student Pietro Detoni and Chance Lujan. Both were unavailable Tuesday, though Lujan, who had a personal commitment Tuesday, will be back Thursday when Marshfield has another key match, at Marist. Detoni, who has a minor injury, might not be back until next week, Jones said.
The Pirates weren’t nearly as good as in their league-opening win at Cottage Grove last week.
“This wasn’t how we looked last Thursday,” Jones said. “Junction City might be the best 1-6 team I’ve seen.”
Entering Tuesday’s match, the Tigers’ only win had come against Estacada.
Marshfield fell to 3-4 on the season, but Casas remained confident the team can bounce back.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “We’re a young team. We can do it.
“We’ve just got to practice right.”