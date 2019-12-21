COOS BAY — In a third-place basketball game that more closely resembled a rock fight, it was the Junction City girls grinding their way to a 19-18 victory over Marshfield on Saturday at the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament.
“You watched two teams that didn’t shoot very well, that played hard but didn’t execute efficiently. Neither side executed efficiently,” said Marshfield head coach Bruce Bryant, who joked about needing to issue an apology to those who watched the game.
Both teams struggled mightily from the field as Marshfield went five-of-29 (17 percent) while Junction City hit nine-of-29 shots (32 percent) in the game. Throughout the game Junction City scored four or fewer points in three quarters while Marshfield scored less than four points in a quarter twice.
The Pirates had 17 turnovers while the Tigers committed 18.
“I think you see two programs that have lost players and both really stress defense. And I think that was a big part of that. We’re still getting used to what combinations we’re running with and I think coach (Bryant) is the same way here,” said Junction City head coach David Thompson.
“That was an uphill battle the whole way. Couldn’t get out of the mud, either of us.”
The key advantage for Junction City, in a close game that never saw a lead greater than six points by either team, was at the free throw line where the Tigers went 7-of-11. Marshfield was three-of-13 from the free throw line, including a miss that could have tied the game up with 4.5 seconds left to play.
“In a game that was tight the whole way, free throws would have helped us,” said Bryant.
After Marshfield took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter, Junction City rallied with a 12-2 run that stretched into the third quarter. The Pirates didn’t score a field goal in the second quarter, getting just three made free throws in that period for the second straight game.
“You try to help the kids, but when you don’t have five girls of any combination that know exactly what they’re running on the court, you’re really limited in what you can do,” said Bryant.
But before Junction City could run away with the game, Marshfield got a bucket from Kaylin Dea down low followed by an open 3-pointer from Amber Achille to tie the game at 15 heading into the fourth quarter.
The game was back in forth in the final quarter as a bucket from Dea, who finished with 10 points, gave Marshfield an advantage. Junction City answered with a jumper from Cienna Hartle and, off a steal on the next play, a layup from Alli Bedacht to get the Tigers to 19 points.
On the final Marshfield possession of the game Dea, swarmed by defenders, found Kate Miles in the corner. Miles drove and was fouled and went one-for-two from the line.
“You have to be able to compete night in and night out. That means something to them. They were disappointed down there and that’s a good sign,” said Bryant. “The thing is, whether the score was 19-18 or 75-74, you have a chance at the end and we had a chance at the end and you are either going to get it done or you are going to fall short. You’d love to get it done every time but it’s not easy to do.”
After going 1-2 over the weekend, Bryant saw positives in Marshfield’s defense and fight. Now as the Pirates prepare for next week’s Vince Dulcich Memorial Basketball Tournament at Astoria High School, it’s about making shots.
“Our attitudes are right and what we take away, and the girls understand this, we need to be able to execute efficiently in the offense and when we do that, I said, hey, we’re going to be a whole different ball club,” said Bryant. “But we’ve got to get to that point.”