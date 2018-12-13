Sam Stevens probably will forever vividly remember what he considers the worst day of his career as athletic director in Powers, when he had to cancel the basketball season.
“It literally made me physically sick,” he said. “It was the same when we canceled the girls season, too. I can’t minimize that.”
Powers had already canceled the girls basketball season, following the similar cancellation of the volleyball season in the fall, but Stevens held out hope for the boys to be able to have a season.
But the numbers of players never materialized and last week he had to pull the plug.
“Initially, we had seven or eight kids at the first practice,” Stevens said. “After that, we never had more than five.”
That included sisters Hunter and Taryn Jones, who had the option of playing with the boys as a coed team, only there were only three boys showing up consistently, Jamason Kellogg, Clancy Standley and David Pedrick, returners from last year, when the Cruisers only had six boys.
It’s hard to imagine Powers without basketball, the school has such a rich tradition in the sport, including six state titles for the boys and one for the girls, not to mention many other state tournament appearances.
Not only that, but on a personal level, Powers has my favorite gym on the South Coast (not to mention what might be my favorite football stadium).
I feel especially bad for Clancy, Jamason and Hunter, who all are seniors, losing the final season in a sport they all love.
But when there weren’t enough players, Stevens had no choice but to cancel the season. Understandably, the news didn’t go well in the community.
“The night we put it out on Facebook that we were cancelling the season, I got so many phone messages and Facebook messages,” Stevens said. “It was the only time I’ve ever put my phone on airplane mode. There just wasn’t anything else to say (to people).”
He said callers even offered to volunteer to help coach or find players.
The worst thing is there’s no guarantee the same thing won’t be the case next year, in basketball or even football.
Powers played six-man football this year, but with a team of all juniors and seniors. That’s what happens when your incoming freshman class is tiny and void of football players. And when you just had a graduating class of a dozen seniors.
“One thing you have to remember is we only have 22 kids in (grades) 9 through 12,” Stevens said. “I would suspect that our ratio of participation is pretty close to what it is usually, but usually we are drawing out of a pool of 35 to 40.”
Next year might not be any better for the boys, but at least help is coming for the girls with an athletic eighth-grade group.
And help is coming for the boys, too, it’s just a few years away.
“Elementary school, K through 6, we have about 80 kids, which is pretty big for us,” Stevens said. “We’re averaging about 12 or 13 kids per class down at the elementary school.”
Stevens teaches sixth grade, and said that group’s boys should be special.
“We have six boys in sixth trade that are all pretty athletic,” he said. “And they have kids above and below them that are fairly decent, too. That’s a good core to build around.”
Stevens said Powers has strong coaches for its junior high teams, which should help the players develop well for when they hit high school.
“That’s where our future is for sure,” Stevens said of the junior high. “Actually, that’s where our present is, not just our future.”
Fortunately, things will get better.
Powers just needs to look to its rival to the south, Pacific, as a positive model to follow. The Pirates had to cancel volleyball last fall, but were back this year with a team that included four freshmen out of the six on the final roster.
Pacific only won a handful of matches this fall, but those freshmen have helped the Pirates to a strong start for basketball this fall.
And it should be fun to watch the Pacific girls grow as a volleyball team. Just like it should be fun to watch the Powers squads a few years down the road.