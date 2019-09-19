“How did you know Tim?”
That question came to me during the reception following the memorial service for Tim Wall at Emmanuel Episcopal Church last weekend as I perused various pictures from Tim’s life.
I answered that I knew Tim many different ways, all of which came back to the same basic assessment: Tim was a great guy.
I first got to know Tim through running.
We would see each other at various races for the South Coast Running Club and for years he was the race director for the Run of Two Cities.
In that capacity, one of my endearing memories of Tim will be him driving his old pickup truck to the intersection of Sherman and Newmark to hold up a stop sign so that those of us running in the race could get through the busy intersection without losing our stride.
Tim was a great runner himself, and was among the many people I would try to greet before the Prefontaine Memorial Run started each September. He only missed the race once between 1986 and 2017 and had a bunch of top-50 finishes back in the 1980s and early 90s, when the high school kids were still competing with us community members.
After I switched over to covering sports, I got to know Tim more through Marshfield High School, where he helped coach numerous sports.
He loved working with the kids in whatever sport he was coaching, and he loved his colleagues, too. He even came out of retirement to help John Lemmons when Lemmons became head football coach a few years back.
But Tim loved all the kids, not just the athletes. He was a revered science and math teacher, showing up early and staying late after school when he wasn’t coaching to help anyone who needed it. He came out of retirement from teaching to help at Destinations Academy last year.
Tim could be found throughout basketball season as one of Marshfield’s dependable scoreboard operators and had a great working rapport with the bookkeepers, announcers, officials (and sports editors) with his friendly personality. He worked numerous state tournament games over the years.
Tim also was a doting father and grandfather. He spent hours helping at Mingus Park Pool during swim meets and Prefontaine Track during track meets long after his own kids had graduated. And in recent years, he loved watching grandkids Payton, Gannon and Pierce as they competed in the beloved purple and gold of Marshfield just as he had when he was a student.
Ironically, though I visited with Tim a bunch over the years, often in the sports arena, I never knew that he played basketball at Oregon State University. Somehow it never came up in our discussions, but in my experience Tim was the type of guy who was always more interested in you than talking about himself.
It wasn’t surprising to me that Tim was very involved in his church, sometimes you can just tell that about someone from their personality. Nor was I surprised when the minister at his service last weekend said you rarely had to ask Tim to do something because he had already noticed what was needed and completed the task.
Last week, I bumped into Tim’s bride Sue (the high school sweethearts were married back in 1972) and apologized that I hadn’t written about Tim yet. I told her I was going to last week, but a good column about several student athletes came to me. Sue and I both agreed Tim would rather have me use my time and space on the students than himself.
But I kind of wanted to get something in before the memorial service.
It was clear it wasn’t needed with the overflow crowd at the church last weekend. I got there 15 minutes early and was in a large group of standing room-only folks in the back, people like me who knew him through school, sports, running, the pool or the church.
Like me, they probably had the same experience: However you knew him, Tim was a great guy.