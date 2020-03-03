For a lot of Class 3A basketball teams, the state tournament in the Bay Area is an annual venture.
For Harrisburg’s girls, it’s one a long time in the making.
The Eagles haven’t made the final site since 2008, when current coach Brody McGowan was playing for Harrisburg’s boys, who also reached the tournament, then held in Salem.
It’s not just remarkable how long it’s been since Harrisburg made it to the tournament, it’s how quickly the Eagles have improved.
The team’s three senior captains — Sammy Christensen, Mya Langley and Hope Bucher — were part of a squad that won just four games their freshman year, and the team had won just six total league games the three seasons before that.
After McGowan took over, the Eagles went 11-13 in 2017-18 and 16-10 last winter, coming within a win of the state tournament (they lost to eventual runner-up Blanchet Catholic in the playoff round).
“I think what really turned it around was our defensive mentality,” McGowan said. “We play some pretty intense, aggressive defense. That was the start.”
And it built as the team started winning.
“Last year was just a stepping stone you need every year,” the coach said. “You’ve got to get a taste of what the playoffs is like. That builds on to further success.”
Harrisburg got its breakthrough win last Friday, beating Yamhill-Carlton in a game that featured a huge, vocal crowd.
“It was a great environment,” McGowan said. “The girls — they were ready for it. They were excited. They came out with a lot of energy and laid it all on the floor.”
McGowan only has 11 girls in the program, but said all have contributed. He said he was relieved for all of them that Harrisburg gets to spend this weekend in the Bay Area.
“I just want the girls to cherish the moment,” he said. “In high school, I got to experience it at state twice. It’s two things in high school I remember.
“The tournament is way different from a football playoff game, way different from a baseball playoff game, because you get to experience the whole weekend.
“I’m looking forward to the girls having a lot of fun, and getting to experience everything the community does. And I’m really excited for the senior girls. They’ve been looking forward to it for a long time. They’ve earned it.”
Christenson, Langley, Bucher and their teammates get to begin their experience, as do all the other teams, with a hamburger dinner tonight prepared by the North Bend Fire Department.
Then its off to the gym at North Bend High School for an event that includes a 3-point shootout.
At some point during the weekend they might take photos and enter the #3ACoosBay contest sponsored by the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau — the top prize is Apple AirPod Pro Wireless Headphones.
The teams hopefully will get a chance to stop by the businesses that are supporting them with window displays or other decorations, all part of a collaborative effort to make all the teams feel welcome (numerous businesses contributed to gift bags for the coaches).
And then it’s on to the games, in what should be another great tournament.
Harrisburg has the unenviable task of opening with defending state champion Clatskanie.
And while some people might long for a Clatskanie-Sutherlin battle for the title on Saturday night at Marshfield High School (Clatskanie won a regular-season showdown with the Bulldogs 69-65), Harrisburg, Vale, Brookings-Harbor, Willamina, Burns and Pleasant Hill hope to deny them.
That’s eight public schools, the first time that’s happened for either the boys or the girls in the 10 years since the state tournament returned to the Bay Area.
The boys should have great battles, too. De La Salle North Catholic is defending champion and opens Thursday against league foe Oregon Episcopal, with the Aardvarks hoping to reverse the result from their three regular-season matchups.
The No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds — Dayton, Salem Academy and Amity — all come from the PacWest Conference. But the most battle-tested group might be Cascade Christian, which beat Dayton and Salem Academy, as well as Oregon Episcopal and league rival St. Mary’s.
Cascade Christian and Dayton meet in the final game Thursday night in a rubber match after each won games against the other during preseason tournaments.
Amity, which lost to De La Salle North Catholic in the championship game last year, opens against Creswell. Salem Academy faces St. Mary’s (Crusaders is a safe bet there).
Good luck to all the teams.
It’s going to be a fun few days.