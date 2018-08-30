Today’s edition of The World brings with it our annual high school football preview section.
When we realized this week that it’s the 21st of my tenure as sports editor, our news editor Ron Jackimowicz and I thought it was a good time to reflect back. After all, 21 is a pretty big number for one sports editor at a small town newspaper.
(Don’t worry, this isn’t a swan song. I have no plans of leaving The World any time soon, and barring unforeseen changes, next August I will be toiling away on No. 22.)
After finishing this year’s section, I pulled out copies of all my previous football previews, which immediately brought me down memory lane. I looked back at our cover features, saw names and faces that I had to work to recall and others that rekindled fond memories.
Then the statistics geek in me decided to start looking at different trends.
Over the years, I have had nine different full-time sports writers who helped me put together the section, plus a couple of part-timers, a regular reporter one year and one intern who has blossomed into a stellar writer at the state’s largest newspaper (I knew Andrew Greif was going to be a good one the summer he worked with us). Back in 2016 I was between writers and produced all the stories and content for the section, which, God-willing, will never happen again.
The number of writers is small compared to the number of head coaches that 10 South Coast schools have had over the past two decades. Between them, there have been 51 total head coaches. Four have had two different stints at their schools — Lynn Fulps, Brad Henshaw, Joe Morin and, starting this fall, Kevin Swift.
Because Swift came back from his sabbatical at Gold Beach, the Panthers have only had two head coaches during my tenure (he was in his first season when I took over as sports editor late in the fall of 1997). In contrast, Bandon has had eight different head coaches and Brookings-Harbor seven. Coquille has had five, but only one since 2009, when David Thomason took over (aside from Swift, he is the current dean of South Coast coaches by two years over North Bend’s Gary Prince).
The collage of past covers for the football section shows the variety of stories that we have featured as our centerpiece over the years. Every school has been on the cover at least once except for Brookings-Harbor. Twice we featured two standout coaches. Three other times we had two or more quarterbacks for our centerpiece and five different times, this year included, the feature has been changes of leagues and classifications.
We featured the big changes over the years to both Pete Susick Stadium at Marshfield and Vic Adams Field at North Bend, but never my favorite stadium on the South Coast, in Powers. On the other hand, you will find in today’s section a picture from Powers unlike any you have probably ever seen in a football preview section anywhere (spoiler alert: it’s on Page 9).
While a few themes have been repeated in my columns over the years — the value of participation, not just by the players, but by the bands, cheerleaders, dance teams, student managers; how winning is great, but it’s not everything; and the sheer excitement of the new season — I was pleased when I looked back at some of the others I wrote. One was on former players becoming assistant coaches at their schools. Another was on Kevin Swift getting the chance to coach with his dad for a season. And a decade ago I wrote about how then-Marshfield football coach Kent Wigle and North Bend volleyball coach Les Willett were both on the rebound from prostate cancer and wanted to share their stories to raise awareness of the disease (both are still doing well and active in the community).
Over the years, the size of the newspaper has changed twice as the industry moved to narrower pages. And in 2009, we went to a full-color format for the entire section for the first time, greatly improving the appearance of the section.
I have expanded the content to include full schedules for all the Oregon colleges and universities, plus the bowl schedules and the leagues for all of the high schools in the state, which have changed greatly over the years.
I hope the gradual evolution of the section has made it better. Trying to make it as good as possible is certainly a labor of love.
There have been a great variety of features and many, many great people to write about.
But what hasn’t changed over 21 years is the love of the game the players and coaches have and the excitement for the new season.
And we only have to go to the season openers Friday night to remember that.