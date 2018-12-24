I really have all I want for Christmas — time with my family. Plus a warm house on cold, rainy nights. Of course there’s the good health and the good job, too. And naturally, another chance to reflect on God’s blessings.
So I am mostly writing in jest when I offer a Christmas wish list for sports.
We could start with the current season: The Bungles are on their way to last place in the AFC Central after what has been a train wreck of a season that actually started pretty well. I don’t need to ask for a new coach for Cincinnati — that’s a certainty. I just hope it’s a good one who can bring new energy and direction to the team that hasn’t had any luck in the playoffs for a generation.
After the Bungles lost to the Browns for the second time Sunday, I suggested to my buddy Ron that two losses in one season to Cleveland should automatically qualify Cincinnati for the top draft pick. He asked if it could be used on a coach.
Speaking of draft picks, let’s move on to spring and baseball and my other Cincinnati team.
The Reds are almost certainly headed toward another season ending somewhere in the range of 100 losses. The pitching is still questionable. The offense has potential, though I didn’t really want anything to do with Yasiel Puig, whom they picked up from the Dodgers, and wish Cincinnati had kept speedster Billy Hamilton (or that Hamilton could have gotten on base on a more regular basis).
Last year’s 95 losses got Cincinnati the No. 7 pick in the draft in June, and my wish is that Oregon State catcher Adley Rutcshman is somehow still available for that spot (and that the Reds are smart enough to take him). It’s not likely since he is the top-rated college prospect — who wouldn’t love a switch-hitting catcher with great defensive skills. What Adley did in the College World Series offensively last spring (or defensively when he was a freshman) was beyond phenomenal.
And Rutschman and the Beavers gave long-suffering OSU fans a summer Christmas present winning the national title in June.
As far as my other pro teams go, I can’t ask for much more.
The Blazers are good again, but still stuck in a great Western Conference. They may or may not make a run after New Year’s Day and may or may not finish in the top eight teams in the conference and get back to the playoffs. Until the Warriors stop doing what the Warriors do, there’s not much reason to hope for much more, and I love Portland’s roster and how entertaining the team is.
I can’t much complain about Portland’s two professional soccer teams, either. The Timbers and Thorns both lost in the championship matches this year and what the Timbers did in the Major League Soccer playoffs was thrilling. Of course actually watching a game in person for each is still on my bucket list.
Portland could end up with another pro team — the group trying to bring Major League Baseball to the city is making significant progress toward a stadium and the Rays still struggle to find a site for a new one in Florida, so there’s a chance they could end up in Oregon. While it would be fun to spend a few summer evenings watching baseball in the Rose City, the new team would have trouble supplanting the Reds as my favorite.
So there’s a frivolous Christmas wish list, not that I need any of those things to be perfectly content.
When I remember to keep things in perspective, sports is just an enjoyment. When I don’t, an obsession that finds its way into the confessional so I can get the proper attitude adjustment.
My wish for all of you? A Merry Christmas.