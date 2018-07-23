COOS BAY — Joey Tanner of Portland was the big winner in the Tidal Wave 50 NASCAR Super Late Model main event Sunday at Coos Bay Speedway.
Tanner won $1,600 thanks to a sponsorship from Knothole Market and Tom Elam.
Early leader Trent Elliott finished second and received $1,100, while Elam was third and took home $850. Point leader Brody Montgomery, Daniel Deibele, McLain Beaudoin, Deven Brown, Thor Kristensen, Wayne Butler and Chris Ray rounded out the top 10. Tanner and Elliott won the heat races and Diebele the trophy dash.
Tanner was a double winner over the weekend, also taking the main event on Saturday night, despite starting in the fourth row. Again, he just edged Elliott, with Montgomery third, followed by Butler, Kristensen, Chris Ray, Beaudoin, Brown, Richard Wallace and Deibele. Just like Sunday, Elliott and Tanner won the heat races and Diebele took the trophy dash.
Butler also competed in the Sportsman Late Model division Sunday, winning the 20-lap main event ahead of points leader Dyllan Siewell and Tom Williams. Max Augustine of Cottage Grove and Justin Ryker rounded out the top five, with Williams taking the trophy dash and Butler the heat race. On Saturday, Siewell out-dueled Butler for the main event win, followed by Williams and Stacey Robison. Butler won the heat race and Williams the trophy dash.
In the Street Stock division, Ken Fox won the main events both days. On Sunday, he edged Jeff Thurman in a photo finish, with Daniel Land, David Smith and Ryker rounding out the top five. Smith won the heat race and Ryker the trophy dash. On Saturday, Steve Dubisar won both the heat race and trophy dash, but was not able to complete the main event, where Fox beat Smith and Thurman for the win.
Fox also nearly swept the Mini Outlaw division for the weekend, taking everything but the heat race on Saturday, which was won by Sam Talon.
Points leader Tyler Tullos and Hannah Robison won the main events in the Hornets division. On Sunday, Tullos got his fifth main event win of the season, followed by Matt Diller, April Warmack, Travis Pugh, Dusty Shingleton, Steven Parker and Leroy Rockwell. Tullos also won the trophy dash and heat race.
On Saturday, Robison beat Tullos, followed by Warmack, Braden Fugate, Shingleton, Ray Marshall, Chris Parker, Rockwell and Anthony Orlando. Rockwell and Robison won the heat races and Tullos the trophy dash.
Saturday is Whelen Night at the race track, featuring lucky rides for the kids. Most divisions will compete.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m., with racing starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.