NORTH BEND — Jeremy West made his debut in the Circle the Bay road run a winning one.
West, who has helped coach Marshfield’s cross country and track teams the past few seasons, won the race in his first try Saturday, covering the 30-kilometer route around the waters of Coos Bay in 2 hours, 14 minutes and 35 seconds on a hot and humid morning.
Jeremy West stops his watch as he crosses the finish line Saturday finishing first in the Circle the Bay race at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
“I’m happy,” said West. “I have a good coach with (Marshfield cross country coach Steve) Delgado.”
West admitted the temperatures got a little warm for Bay Area residents, but said he was OK with the conditions.
“I just got back from visiting family in New York, so it was a little hotter there,” he said.
Both individual champions were South Coast runners.
Sarah Miller of Bandon was the women’s champion, finishing just under 2 hours and 32 minutes in her first effort doing the race as an individual.
“I did the relay and I’ve done six marathons,” she said. “I’m excited. It felt good.”
Miller was smiling even though the steamy conditions on parts of the course that weren’t in the shade made the race challenging. She said she draws her inspiration from her daughters, two of whom — Annika and Analise — competed on relay teams with fellow Bandon runners. The family members happily posed for pictures after they were finished.
Despite the warm conditions, three records were set — two by relay teams that finished more than 30 minutes before West.
The Western Oregon University team Porta Potty Pals, including Marshfield graduate Sawyer Heckard and teammates Tyler Jones and Justin Crosswhite, set the all-time relay record by more than three minutes with their time of 1:41:48.
“We mainly wanted to have fun,” Heckard said, though he added that setting the relay record was another goal.
“Last year we were 10 seconds off (the record).”
That was the first time in the race for both Jones and Crosswhite, and the team kept the same order this year, with Jones running the first, mainly flat leg, which is a little over 10 kilometers; Crosswhite running the rolling middle leg of 6.5 miles; and Heckard finishing on the tough last leg, which is the shortest at a little under 6 miles, but also includes the hills between Kentuck Inlet and U.S. Highway 101 and the McCullough Bridge near the finish line.
“It was a real fun time,” Crosswhite said. “We dropped so much time fairly easily.”
Heckard credited that to the three roommates’ work since school let out.
“We’ve been training a lot this summer,” he said. “That helped a lot.”
Hunter Hutton, who will become a Western Oregon teammate of the trio later this month, was part of a second record-setting relay, teaming with fellow Bandon runners Josh Snyder and Isaac Cutler to set the youth record with their time of 1:45:19, which also was under the old course record.
“We were just happy to get out and have some fun,” said Hutton of the squad called Space Force, another repeat group. “We were faster than last year.”
Snyder, who will run for Portland State starting this fall tried to keep pace with Jones for a bit, but when the first mile was just over 5 minutes, he knew the pace was too fast and dialed it back some.
“It was a high school team versus a college team,” he said. “I think we did well.
“I was almost two minutes faster than last year. Everyone ran faster. You can’t ask anything more than that.
The other record, also impressive, was by Stephanie Casey, who started with the runners and speedwalked the entire course, setting a walk record with her time of 2:53:03.
Casey currently is ranked 12th in the United States at the 20-kilometer speed walk discipline.
The second individual, and top masters finisher (40-and-over) among the men was Scott Cheers, who recently retired from the U.S. Coast Guard and was competing in the race for the first time in a while.
“I ran it years ago when I was stationed here,” said Cheers, adding he was happy to move back to the Bay Area after he retired — he now has a temporary job with the Bureau of Land Management.
Cheers finished in 2:25:28 and impressively got faster as the race went on, despite the heat, starting at about 8-minute mile pace and speeding up so that all of his miles the second half of the race were under 8 minutes except for the challenging 16th mile that includes the Kentuck Hills, where his split was 8:14.
“I’m very happy,” he said. “The hills seemed to go well for me today.”
It was on the hills that he passed third-place finisher Carey Bacca, who finished in 2:26:51. Chad Brownson, another Bay Area runner, finished fourth in 2:28:03. Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point, who competes in the 65-69 age group, was fifth among men in 2:37:35.
Jenny McGriff was second among women in 2:41:57, followed by masters champion Danielle Jensen (2:48:43), Melaney Dunn (2:50:40) and Casey.
The top mixed relay team was the Bandon group Mountain Mammas, which finished third overall in 2:07:25. The team included Owen Vineyard, Aero Franklin and Hunter Hutton’s twin sister Sailor, who is off to Boise State this week to start her college career there.
The top women’s relay was the Bandon youth group Chaffing the Dream, with Annika Miller, Holly Hutton (the twins’ younger sister) and Shannon Smith, which finished in 2:31:34.
In all, 27 relay teams and 41 individuals finished the race. Complete results will be included in Saturday’s edition of The World.