COOS BAY — With expectations, internal or external, comes pressure. And that’s what Jazmin Chavez wants to avoid: unnecessary expectations and pressure.
Chavez, a standout cross country runner at Marshfield, is completing her training in an attempt to claim a podium spot at the Class 4A state championships at Lane Community College on Saturday.
“I’m super excited because it’ll be my last time putting on Marshfield’s jersey,” Chavez said. “And just to be able to compete there for four years in a row is an amazing feeling. It’s just a great experience to be able to go there. I think it’s gonna be a really competitive field this year, so I’m excited to be able to run with a bunch of competitive athletes and just see what I can do.”
Chavez, who also plays guard on the defending state champion Pirates girls basketball team and runs for the track team (last year she became the first Marshfield girl to be part of two state champion teams in one year when the track team also took the title), is described as “pesky” by Marshfield cross country coach Steve Delgado, and it’s a fitting assessment.
On the court, Chavez often guards the opposing point guard for 75 feet. She takes a similar approach when running.
She likes to compete.
“Last year at the state meet, she had a really solid race and it came down to the last 400 (meters) and they do a 180 turn there at Lane coming off the ponds and they shoot toward the track,” Delgado said. “And I saw her run the last 300 meters, I’ve never seen her run that fast, including running 400 meters in track. Just her determination in that moment. Watched her pass two girls and take third and have, really, a tremendous race considering the day and the competition. Yeah, she’s like that.”
Delgado remembers when Chavez was a little fifth grader in the running club and walked up to him and said that she wanted to run a six-minute mile.
He was surprised.
“She was running about 6:30s then and I was wondering, ‘Who’s this little — she was little then — ‘who is this kid who’s just gritty and determined?’”
But that desire to compete, that peskiness, has never left her.
When Marshfield was moved from the Far West League to the Sky-Em League in the reclassification process this fall, Chavez’s competition bumped up.
The added teams of Marist Catholic and Junction City in the district pushed Chavez down to fourth at the district meet after winning it last season, but that doesn’t mean it was a failure.
Chavez set a goal for herself that she would run a sub-19-minute race. She ran an 18-minute, 59.2-second 5,000 meters at the Warner Pacific Cross Country Classic on Oct. 13, then ran 18:50.9 at the Sky-Em meet, setting a new personal record.
“The top seven was 19-flat and under, and that’s saying something,” Chavez said. “It affected me in a good way. Last year I won districts and this year I got fourth, but I’d rather compete with competitive girls and maybe not get first at districts — everybody wants it — but to be able to compete with girls who can push me in a positive way is really helpful.”
But that success doesn’t give Chavez any outsized expectations heading into the state meet this weekend.
Sure, she wants to stand on the podium for her fourth straight season, but she isn’t overly concerned with the results. Dealing with pressure and expectations is something she’s been through being on that state championship basketball team, and said that it’s a similar situation from dealing with those expectations to dealing with expectations running.
Ultimately, to her, she still has to go run. And once the starting gun sounds, anything can happen.
“It’s running, you know?” Chavez said. “Anything happens. It doesn’t matter the theoreticals of where everyone is. You know going into the race that anything can happen on race day. It’s just a completely different sport than basketball. It’s just whoever wants it more, whoever has the mental aspect of it. Who wants it more, really.”