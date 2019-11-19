Marshfield graduate Jazmin Chavez led the Lane Community College women’s cross country team to the NWAC championship Monday at Lacey, Wash.
SWOCC’s teams both finished far back in the team races.
Spokane had won six straight women’s titles, but led by Chavez’s second-place finish, Lane had six of the first eight finishers to easily take the team title. The Titans scored 22 points, while Spokane was second with 96.
Spokane’s Jolene Whitely won the individual title in 18:25 for the 5,000-meter race. Chavez crossed the line in 19:08.
Spokane had five of the top six finishers in the men’s race, led by individual winner Johan Correa, who finished in 23:37 for the 8,000-meter course. The Sasquatch had 19 points while Lane, which had won the last three titles, finished second with 49 points.
SWOCC’s men finished ninth. Jeremy Potter was the first finisher for the Lakers, in 29:22, placing 32nd. Shawn Ryan O’Dell was 56th (30:39), Nicholas Sutton 59th (31:09), Emmett Bailor 65th (32:07) and Grayson Goodale 69th (35:07).
SWOCC’s women placed 10th, led by Daniela Vimbela, who finished in 21:35 for the 5,000-meter race.
Autumn Kasper placed 46th (22:30), Lindsay Janzer was 58th (24:23, Kayla Tso placed 66th (25:53) and Erica Hughlett finished 69th (27:23).
Wrestling
David Kerr placed fourth to lead SWOCC at the Mike Clock Open at Pacific University on Sunday.
Wresting at 133 pounds, Kerr won his first two matches, including one by pin, and then a consolation match on the way to finishing fourth.
Joel Avila reached the semifinals in the same weight class before being eliminated in the consolation semifinals and Jacob Shack, a third wrestler for SWOCC at 133, also won a match.
Adrian Rodriguez won three straight consolation matches at 184 pounds in dominant fashion -- two pins and a technical fall (16-0) -- before coming up short. Isaac Butler also won a consolation match by technical fall at 184.
Symon Thurman had a bye and won his second match at 125 pounds before being sent to the consolation bracket, where he won another match by pin before being eliminated.
Kendrick Borchard won two matches at 157 pounds, Noah Manibusan won once at 165 pounds, Ben Hughes won two consolation bouts and Abraham Mamizuka one at 197 and Bryson George had a win at 285 pounds in consolation.
Frankie Harlow (133), AJ Lira (149), Andrue Shepersky (165), Kevin Aiken (197) and JJ Perez (285) all lost their first two matches.
Perez had the misfortune of going against eventual champion Christian Robertson of Oregon State University in his first match and was pinned.
Next up for the Lakers is the Spokane Open this weekend.