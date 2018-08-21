One South Coast school hosts a volleyball jamboree on Friday, while another will host a football jamboree later in the evening.
Marshfield will hold its annual volleyball jamboree, this year including Coquille, Reedsport, Brookings-Harbor and Cottage Grove.
All five schools will have their varsity and junior varsity teams involved.
The first scrimmages start at 10 a.m. and they will start about every 35 minutes, running ahead of schedule if possible.
Under Oregon School Activities Association rules, each scrimmage will be one game to a maximum of 25 points.
Meanwhile, Bandon will host a football jamboree that also includes Gold Beach and Illinois Valley.
Before the football starts, Bandon’s volleyball team will scrimmage at 4:15 p.m. and the cross country team will run a timed mile at 5.
The football portion of the event starts at 5:30 p.m., when Bandon faces Illinois Valley. Illinois Valley goes against Gold Beach at 6:15 and Bandon and Gold Beach go at 7. The scrimmage is scripted in terms of how many plays each team will run.
Concessions will be open throughout the evening, with the Bandon Booster Club offering a burger special.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students, with a max of $10 per family. Proceeds from admission will benefit the Bandon football team.
North Bend is at Cottage Grove, Marshfield at North Valley and Coquille at Toledo in other football jamborees Friday.
The first actual competition of the fall comes Thursday, when five South Coast volleyball teams play their season openers.
North Bend visits Siuslaw and Bandon is at Brookings-Harbor in nonleague South Coast matchups. Myrtle Point is at Umpqua Valley Christian.