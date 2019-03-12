Bandon’s Jackson Kennon opened the golf season with a win in the Bandon Crossings Invitational on Monday, the first day for spring sports in Oregon.
Kennon shot a 77, beating teammate Alexander Schulz by one shot. They combined with new team members Matt Yarbor (98) and Isaac Cutler (101) to lift the Tigers to the team title with a score of 354, 11 shots better than Brookings-Harbor.
Cameron Kime of Brookings-Harbor shot a 79, while Coquille’s Carter Borror had an 81 and Sutherlin’s Kahner Hardin an 85.
North Bend was third in the team race, with four golfers shooting in the 90s: Andy Ku (92), Zach Holt (93), Brody Harnden (96) and Logan Lampe (97).
Luke Inskeep had a 93 for Marshfield.
In the girls portion of the tournament, Bandon’s Amelia Russell and Rebecca of Sweet Home shared medalist honors with a 114.