Bandon’s Jackson Kennon shot a 76 in tough conditions at Bandon Trails Golf Course on Monday to take medalist honors and lead the Tigers to the team title in the 2019 Bandon High School Invitational.
A number of the boys had good scores on a day with steady rain.
“Tough conditions early, but everyone persevered,” Bandon coach and tournament director Scott Millhouser said.
Kennon and Coquille’s Shawn Guerrero thrived in the conditions.
Kennon shot a 1-under 35 on the front nine and a 41 on the back side. Guerrero had a 41 on the front and 38 on the back for a 79.
“Great job by Jackson Kennon and Shawn Guerrero breaking 80 on a tough course on a tough day,” Millhouser said.
Seven golfers broke 90 and all four of the players who counted for Bandon’s team score shot 90 or better.
Alexander Schulz had an 84, Matt Yarbor and 89 and Isaac Cutler a 90 for the Tigers, who had a team score of 339.
Bandon finished 24 shots ahead of North Bend, which was led by Zach Holt with an 89, Logan Lampe with an 89 and Andy Ku with a 91.
Coquille was third at 385. Carter Borror had a 91.
La Pine’s Tommy Rohde was third overall with an 83.
Brookings-Harbor and Marshfield did not have complete teams. Cameron Kime had a 92 for the Bruins and Luke Inskeep a 98 for the Pirates.