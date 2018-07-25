CALGARY, Alberta — The South Coast 13-year-old all-star team came up just short in the opener of the Babe Ruth Regionals in Canada on Tuesday, falling 9-8 to the Idaho Vikings when Idaho scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
South Coast had taken an 8-7 lead with two runs in the top of the inning, but couldn’t hold on.
“Mistakes were the difference,” South Coast manager Bruce Parry said, explaining that only four of Idaho’s nine runs were earned. South Coast committed four errors in the game, to just one for Idaho.
Luke Parry had a single and a triple for South Coast and Landon Croff had a double and scored three runs. Luke Rhodes had a single and scored twice and Ethan Halpin had a double.
Ian Sissel drove in two runs and Beau Erickson and Miguel Velazquez each also had hits.
Despite the errors, the defense also had some highlights, including an unassisted double play by David Roberts and second baseman Knoll Gederos recording all three outs in one inning.
Croff pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs (three earned). Roberts and Halpin combined to pitch the rest of the way. The two combined to allow 10 hits in the loss.
South Coast will try to bounce back Wednesaday against host Calgary.
Idaho 9, South Coast 8
South Coast;001;320;2;—;8;11;4
Idaho;012;121;2;—;9;10;1
Batteries unavailable. 2B—SC: Landon Croff, Ethan Halpin. 3B—SC: Luke Parry.