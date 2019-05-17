GRESHAM — Chase Howerton won his second state title and Ravyn Miranda her first Friday on the first day of the Class 4A track and field championships at Mount Hood Community College. The reaction for the two Marshfield seniors was the same.
“It feels great,” said Miranda, who won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 5 ½ inches. “I’ve been waiting several years for this.”
“That was a fun one,” said Howerton, who repeated his pole vault title by clearing 14-6. “It feels good.”
Miranda and Howerton were among five state champions from the South Coast on Friday at Mount Hood. Siuslaw had a pair of winners in Class 4A and Brookings-Harbor had a champion in the Class 3A meet.
Miranda’s win boosted the Pirates in their hopes for a team trophy, as did a couple of other placers.
She completed her big day by also advancing to the final in both the 100 and 200 meters.
But the long jump was the title she coveted, and she had a great series, with all five of her jumps over 17 feet. For comparison purposes, the only other jump by any competitor over 17 was the final attempt of Jenelle Hurley of Hidden Valley, who finished second with that leap of 17-4.
“I didn’t jump as far as I wanted to, but all my jumps were consistent,” Miranda said.
Hidden Valley is a big favorite in the team race, and had two placers in both the long jump and high jump while building the first-day team lead with 24 points. Marshfield was second with 14, but Philomath and North Valley are expected to roll up big points in the running finals Saturday.
Marshfield’s Elise Martin placed sixth in the long jump with her leap of 16-6 and qualified for the finals in the 100 hurdles while also looking ahead to the triple jump, the better of her jumping events.
“I’ve never done this (at state) before,” she said of the long jump. “I still have a lot to do this weekend.”
Marshfield’s other point Friday came in the javelin, where Mira Matthews placed eighth.
Howerton was the only one still going at the end of the pole vault, but he didn’t lead all the way. A miss at 13 feet put him behind Philomath’s Jeremy Schaffer on misses, since Schaffer hadn’t had a miss to that point.
When Howerton cleared 14 feet on his first try and Schaffer couldn’t get over that height, the title was Howerton’s again.
He celebrated after going over the bar and before he got to the mat.
“I was behind,” he said. “That jump at 14 feet meant a lot to me.”
So did clearing 14-6, a height he has been striving for, but not eclipsing, this season.
“I came close at 15 feet, too,” Howerton said.
Marshfield had two placers in the event. Kamren Chard tied for eighth by clearing 12 feet.
Brian Place took fourth in the javelin for Marshfield, with a throw of 161-1.
“It’s my first time at state,” the senior said. “I’m glad I placed. I’m happy. I’m kind of sad it’s over.”
Gannon Holland, another senior competing at state for the first time, was eighth in the shot with a put of 43-10 ½.
Sirus Robie gave the Pirates another point when he place eighth in the triple jump with his first jump of the competition — 39 8 ½.
Micah Tardie advanced to the finals in the 100 for the Pirates, but came up short in the 200.
Pre-meet favorite Newport had the team lead with 31 points. Marshfield was third with 17.5.
Siuslaw’s first title came in the 3,000 meters, where Hannah Rannow reversed the result from last week’s Sky-Em League district meet, beating Junction City’s Anika Thompson with a surge in the final lap. Rannow finished in 10 minutes, 14.30 seconds, while Thompson was second in 10:17.96. Marist Catholic’s McKenna Priske, who also beat Rannow at the district meet, was third in 10:27.88.
“I was in a really bad mindset last week,” Rannow said, adding that she had a much more positive attitude Friday.
As for Friday’s race, Rannow said she started her kick with 300 meters to go and, when it got to the final 100, “I gave it my all.”
Rannow also advanced to the final in the 800 meters, but Marshfield’s Jazmin Chavez did not after taking a tumble on the first lap and not recovering to finish in the top four. Siuslaw’s Brea Blankenship running in the other heat, also advanced to the final.
Ryan Rendon-Padilla also won a title for the Vikings on Friday, taking the javelin with a throw of 187-11 that was more than 13 feet better than the runner-up.
“I’m definitely happy,” said Rendon-Padilla, who repeated as champion in the event. “It was a good day.”
Siuslaw’s Gracie Freudenthal advanced to the finals in both hurdles races, including winning her heat in the 300 hurdles despite falling to the track after clipping her foot on the last hurdle.
The first state champion for the South Coast came in the very first event, when Brookings-Harbor’s Derek Bonde won the javelin with a new best throw of 173-8.
“It’s absolutely crazy,” said Bonde, who split time between baseball and track as a freshman last spring before switching to track full-time this year. “I’m so happy right now.”
Bonde had already won the competition with a throw of 170-0 in the second round, but uncorked his personal best in the final round.
He is the Bruins’ first champion in the event since Ronny Manley, another converted baseball player, won it in 2014.
Kaleb Barnes, Bonde’s freshman teammate, placed third in the 3,000 meters.
Pleasant Hill led the team race with 20.5 points and Brookings-Harbor had 16.
Two sophomores from the revamped Class 3A Far West League won girls titles. Mackenzii Phillips of Douglas won the javelin with a throw of 137-7 and Sutherlin’s Jadyn Vermillion won the long jump by leaping 17-4. Burns had the team lead.