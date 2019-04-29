GLADSTONE — Chelsea Howard won three events and was named outstanding athlete as North Bend swept the team titles Saturday in the Dick Baker Invitational track and field meet at Gladstone on Saturday.
Howard set a personal best while winning the 100 meters in 12.53 seconds and also won the 200 (26.93) and triple jump (36 feet, 2 inches). She teamed with Haley Edwards, Charlise Stark and Brooklyn Garrigus to finish third in the 4x100 relay (52.00).
North Bend’s girls also got a win by Celeste Sinko in the 1,500 with her lifetime best of 5:08.85. Sinko also was second in the 800 (2:32.71).
Garrigus was second in the 300 hurdles (49.10) and Edwards third in the 100 hurdles (16.70).
Kylie Rocha was second in the pole vault (9-0) and the Bulldogs had three others place third in field events. Annika Strasman in the discus (116-10), Maya Cole in the javelin (104-5) and Kaitlyn Bingham in the high jump (4-8).
Strasman’s effort came in the event that probably provided the best mark of the meet. Seaside’s Gretchen Hoekstre had a state-leading throw of 154-2 in the discus, and also won the shot put (40-3).
North Bend’s girls scored 127 points, while Astoria had 115 and Cleveland 96.
The boys meet wasn’t nearly as close as the Bulldogs won seven of the 17 events and scored 153 points, far ahead of runner-up Gladstone (101.5).
Jonathan Chilcote won the 100 (10.86) and 200 (22.67) with teammate Jake Posey second in the shorter event (11.28) and third in the longer (23.24). They also teamed with Divenson Willis and Martin Godinez to win the 4x100 relay (44.00).
The Bulldogs also won four of the seven field events and other high placers as well.
Teron Catanzaro won both the long jump (20-8 ¼) and triple jump (40-11) with Coel Stark second in the long jump (20-2 ½) and third in the triple jump (39-5).
Ty Hampton took the javelin (191-1), while Hunter Bierce won the discus (145-5) and was third in the shot put (44-8 ¼), one spot behind teammate Kobe Johnson (45-9 ¼).
Jericho Bingham was third in the pole vault (11-6).
John Efraimson was second in the 400 (53.17) and the Bulldogs were third in the 4x400 relay (3:42.43).
North Bend visits Springfield on Wednesday and then competes in the annual Wally Ciochetti Invitational at Cottage Grove on Friday.
PEDRICK SHINES: David Pedrick won the 400 (54.81), was second in the 200 (24.63) and was third in the 100 (11.97) in a meet at McKenzie High School that featured many of the teams in the Class 2A-1A special district that Powers is part of.
Pedrick was the only Powers athlete at the meet.