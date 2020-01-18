COOS BAY — There was no free dessert for the Clackamas men’s basketball team.
“No milkshakes then,” said Clackamas head coach Clif Wegner after taking a look at the scoresheet on Saturday night. “If we won and outrebounded (Southwestern Oregon Community College), then milkshakes.”
While SWOCC won the rebounding battle (38-34), Clackamas settled with winning the game. Propelled by a 65-point first half that saw the Cougars shoot 15-of-23 (65 percent) from behind the arc, Clackamas recorded a 109-89 victory over the Lakers.
Facing the No. 2 ranked Clackamas, SWOCC’s defense was overwhelmed by hot shooting across the team.
“We thought man, we give them different looks we try these things and they just made shots tonight. It was one of those nights,” said SWOCC head coach Trevor Hoppe. “I liked how we did continue to fight, push and battle. We just couldn’t get back over that bad start.”
In the first half Clackamas’ Clay Sullivan was five-of-11 from 3-point range and was only the team’s second best scorer. Leading the way was Robert Ford who had 22 points and was six-of-seven in the first half from deep. Ford went on to finish with 38 points.
“He had just an incredible game. That’s the way to describe him. And he’s a humble, hardworking player at least from our vantage point,” said Hoppe. “Seeing a guy work that hard, you’ve got to have respect for that because he’s just a really good player.”
Taking a backseat to a handful of D-1 teammates in high school at Portland’s Jefferson, Ford averaged four points in high school and was recruited based off his defense. The reigning NWAC defensive player of the year, Ford brought it on both ends.
In control in every phase of the game, he added nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to go with his hot shooting that saw him finish eight-of-11 from 3-point range.
“I mean, when everything is clicking we’ve got people making shots,” said Ford. “We had Clay going off early, myself, everybody else. We linked together and try to get them the ball as much as possible.”
The Cougars led 65-42 at halftime and stayed in control throughout the second half. The Clackamas lead bounced between 15 and 20 points for the majority of the half as SWOCC could not get the game any closer.
Clackamas finished the game 20-of-36 on 3-pointers and shot 50 percent from the field. SWOCC shot 12-of-28 from 3-point range and 44 overall.
“Every time we got it to 15, it seemed like they got one or two buckets. It was like gosh. We were getting there and then it was like gah,” said Hoppe. “That was hard because they just kept having answers for everything that we could do.”
With 15 second-half points, SWOCC’s Mack Tarver Jr. led the team in scoring with 26 points overall. The ever-explosive Terryn Mosley, who opened the team’s scoring with a vicious poster-worthy dunk, had 25 points for the Lakers. Jael Vaughn had 10 points at the half and finished with 12 points for the game.
“SWOCC is a very good team. They’ve got really good athletes,” said Wegner. “We thought this was going to be a tough game but, as it turned out, we got the lead early and were able to hang on. It’s always easier to play when you are up 15, 17, 19 (points).”
Sitting at 7-8 on the year and 2-2 in NWAC South Region play, SWOCC starts off a full week of games on the road at Portland Community College on Monday at 4 p.m. The Lakers then have a home games against Linn-Benton on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Chemeketa at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“I think one of the best things that happened out of tonight is we have a game on Monday. It’s an even quicker turnaround than normal and we’re O.K. with that,” said Hoppe. “We’re going to try to just learn from this and be able to hey, we’ve got a quick turnaround. That was done, it’s over. You know, can’t even worry too much about it once we leave here.”