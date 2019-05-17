MONMOUTH — Bandon freshman Holly Hutton won the Class 2A state title in the 3,000 meters to highlight South Coast efforts on the first day of the meet at Western Oregon University on Friday.
Hutton out-sprinted Enterprise’s Kyla Hook to win the race in 10 minutes and 53.37 seconds. Hook finished in 10:54.85.
Hutton, who will double back in the 1,500 on Saturday, was one of two placers for Bandon’s girls. Kennedy Turner finished seventh in the javelin with a throw of 111-4.
Bandon also had one boy placer Friday. Trevor Angove placed sixth in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet.
Coquille’s highlight on the first day was freshman Gunner Yates posting the top qualifying time in the 200 meters with a time of 23.29 seconds. Yates also would have advanced to the finals in the 400, placing third in his heat, but he was disqualified for a violation.
Clancy Standley of Powers placed in two different events in the Class 1A meet. He was third in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, and also was sixth in the javelin with a throw of 149-6.
Pacific had one boy place Friday. Colton Morrill-Keeler placed sixth in the shot put with an effort of 39-9.
Pacific’s Madi Hall was fourth in the long jump with a mark of 16-0 ½. She also reached the finals in both hurdles races.
There were a pair of meet records in Monmouth and one other impressive mark.
Cove’s Tim Stevens had a sensational effort in the 3,000, running by himself to win in 8:38.20 to set a new Class 1A record.
Oakland’s Kevin Meier set a new Class 2A record in the triple jump with 45-1 ½.
The other big mark also came in Class 2A, where Glide’s Zach Holland won the javelin with a throw of 197-3.