NORTH BEND — The Hillsboro Sky Sox scored twice in the 10th inning to outlast Roseburg Pepsi 12-10 in a first-round game at the American Legion Class A state tournament at Clyde Allen Field on Wednesday.
Hillsboro had jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, then rallied from a 9-6 deficit to force extra innings by scoring four runs in the sixth. After the Bottlecaps scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, each team had three scoreless innings before the Sky Sox came through in the 10th.
Benjamin Ineson had a leadoff single and Branden Gillard singled with two outs. Both then scored on a double by Ryan Miller.
The Bottlecaps couldn’t counter in the bottom of the inning and fell into the losers bracket with an elimination game against Columbia Gorge on Thursday. Hillsboro faces North Jackson in the second round.
Ineson had two hits and three runs and Jake Hoskins had three hits and three runs for the Sky Sox. Tyler Bickford had two runs and Miller had an RBI single to cap Hillsboro’s big first inning.
Luke Van Norman, Mason Littlefield and Garrett Zeimet all had two runs for the Bottlecaps. Zeimet and Ryley Culberhouse each had two hits.
North Jackson 7, Columbia Gorge 2: The Royals got perhaps the day’s best pitching performance by Skylar Gauder, who threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks.
North Jackson got a trio of two-run singles in the win, by Kyler Kendrick in the second, Gaudern in the third and Kolbi Blevins in the sixth. Devin Bradd had a single and scored two runs for the Royals.
The Hustlers got both their runs in the fourth inning. Dalles Seufalamua walked to lead off the inning and scored when Conner Baughn’s single was misplayed in right field, one of just two North Jackson errors. Baughn scored on a grounder by Bailey Hajicek.
Dr. Randol’s 9, South Medford 4: The Crowns of Douglas County made the most of numerous free passes and errors by the Colts to win their first-round game and set up a game against host North Coos on Thursday evening.
Dr. Randol’s only had three hits, but benefitted from eight walks, three batters being hit by pitches, two dropped third strikes and four other errors.
The nine runs were scored by eight different players. Brett Narkiewicz had one of the hits and two runs, as well as an RBI, and Donaven Hargraves had two hits and two RBIs.
The Crowns only had one hit in each of their two big innings, scoring three runs in the second and five in the fourth.
Steven Ledenecker had two hits, a run and an RBI for South Medford. Logan Lauchstedt had a single and a double and drove in a run and Bennett Smith added a run and an RBI for the Colts, who face Klamath Falls in an elimination game Thursday.
Four South Medford pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.