NORTH BEND — The Hillsboro Sky Sox stayed perfect at the American Legion Class A state tournament with a 14-1, five-inning win over the North Jackson Royals at Clyde Allen Field on Thursday.
Hillsboro faces host North Coos on Friday for the inside track to the tournament title. North Jackson will play an elimination game against South Medford.
The Sky Sox got four runs in the second inning and then broke the game open with seven in the fourth.
Jacob Woodberry and Branden Gillard both had two hits and two runs and Jake Hoskins had three hits, two RBIs and a run. Kyle Perkins added a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the fifth inning.
Woodberry pitched a five-inning complete game for the Sky Sox, allowing four hits.
North Jackson got its run in the first inning. Darin Marsh walked, moved up on a sacrifice by Devin Bradd and came home on a single by Kolbi Blevins.
Columbia Gorge 4, Roseburg Pepsi 3: The Hustlers stayed alive in the tournament and eliminated the Bottlecaps by scoring twice in the seventh to force extra innings and getting a clutch two-out single by Dalles Seafalamua in the 10th to bring in the game-winning run.
The Hustlers face Dr. Randol’s, another Douglas County team, in another elimination game Friday.
Columbia Gorge had just one run in the first six innings, when Benjamin Schanno had a double and scored on a single by Benjamin Nelson in the third. But in the seventh, Nelson reached on an error, Seafalamua and Dominic Smith had back-to-back singles with one out, Conner Baughn had an RBI walk and Bailey Hajicek had a sacrifice fly.
Roseburg loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t score. In the 10th, Nelson had a one-out single, stole second and scored on Seafalamua’s single.
Nelson, the Hustlers’ second pitcher, set the Bottlecaps down in order in the bottom of the 10th to secure the victory.
For the Bottlecaps, it was the second straight 10-inning loss and an abrupt end to the tournaments. Roseburg scored a run in each of the first three innings, but then was shut out over the final seven.
Mason Littlefield had three hits, including a double, and two runs for the Bottlecaps, who handed North Coos two of its three losses this season.
South Medford 7, Klamath Falls 0: The Colts stayed alive by beating their league-rival in an elimination game.
South Medford had just four hits, but took advantage of six walks, two dropped third strikes and three errors by Klamath Falls.
Steven Ledendecker had a hit and scored two runs and Kaleb Barney had a hit, a run and an RBI. Bennett Smith pitched a nifty complete game, allowing five hits, striking out five and throwing just 82 pitches.
Klamath Falls was struck out for the second game in a row and left the tournament without scoring a run.