NORTH BEND — The first miss of the second quarter for North Eugene was the easiest shot of the game: an uncontested fast break lay-up.
Everything else for the Highlanders was falling against North Bend on Monday night as North Eugene opened the third quarter going six-of-six of the field — all six shots from 3-point range — on the way to a 79-52 win over the Bulldogs.
“Once they started going we weren’t as quick to help and the 3-pointers were there,” said North Bend head coach Bill Callaway. “That (second quarter) was the difference, too. That affected us mentally because ... you don’t expect them to knock them down like that.”
North Eugene finished shooting 13-of-29 on 3-point attempts but did most of the damage in the second and third quarters going 10-of-16 from deep in that stretch.
“This is what we’ve been doing the last five, six games. We’ve been shooting the ball really well,” said North Eugene head coach Bill Wagner. “We just started clicking. We weren’t shooting as well early on in the year.”
North Bend fell to 4-19 on the season and 2-14 in Midwestern League play while North Eugene finished at 13-12 and 8-8 in league.
Before the Highlanders ran away with the game, it was an offensive stalemate from both sides early. After five minutes of play North Eugene had a 4-0 lead before the Bulldogs put together some scoring. North Bend trailed 9-7 late in the quarter before North Eugene went up 11-7 to end the quarter and then exploded for a 27-point second quarter.
With the Highlanders hitting nearly everything, North Bend found offense, but was answering 3-pointers with twos. The Bulldogs were four-of-13 on 3-point shots in the game. Both teams scored exactly 40 points on two-point field goals and free throws.
Late in the first half North Bend’s Garrison Mateski started to find his offense as he crashed through the lane and scored the final six points of the half for the Bulldogs. Mateski, a senior, finished with 20 points in the game.
“Just my mindset was one last ride. I cut to the basket and my teammates found me so it really clicked. It definitely worked out well,” he said of playing in his final game of his high school career. “It’s definitely bittersweet but I’ve been playing basketball with these guys since third grade. Traveling up to Eugene every weekend and playing and it’s something I’m going to remember forever.”
The other seniors on the team were Devante Byers, Kyle Martin, John Burgmeier and Gracen Porter. All five seniors started, and finished, the game for the Bulldogs.
After a Mateski bucket opened the second half, North Eugene had a 38-26 lead. Instead of a North Bend push, it was North Eugene putting the game away. Nate Duke hit three straight 3-pointers and had four in the quarter as the Highlanders went on a 21-3 run. Duke finished with a game-high 24 points and was seven-of-10 from deep.
While the offense started from the outside, Cam Parks also got in on the action down low as he scored 21 points for North Eugene. The Highlanders had four players in double-figures including Seth Cross with 13 and Garrett Pratt with 11.
“I think they were just playing a little bit more assertive, a little bit more confident than we were. We were kind of reeling still from how many shots they were making,” said Callaway.
Brady Messner and Burgmeir both had eight points for the Bulldogs.
The two sides traded baskets in the fourth quarter as both teams had 20 points in the final period. For North Bend, the final whistle put an end to a challenging season on the court.
“We just talked about it and one of the toughest things is you get knocked down and we had that 14-game span that was just as rough as can be,” said Callaway referencing a losing streak that spanned nearly two months.
“It’s just tough to get back up and they kept doing it and they kept playing hard. We put ourselves in a couple of games but then like tonight when the other team just unloaded on us and we couldn’t bounce back.”