High school sports returns to Oregon and the South Coast this week with a series of contests as the traditional fall sports seasons, termed Season 2 by the Oregon School Activities Association, kick off across the state.
On the South Coast, that includes football, soccer, cross country and volleyball, though volleyball teams were scrambling to try to figure out how to get matches in as Coos County remains in the extreme-risk category for COVID-19, which does not allow indoor sports contests.
But while the athletes get to return to sports this week, the fans do not. All venues will be closed to the public because of the pandemic. Many of Marshfield’s contests will be available on the radio at KMHS (105.1 FM) and North Bend and Marshfield will put as many of their sports as possible on the NFHS Network where fans can watch for a subscriber fee, and/or stream them live on Facebook. North Bend’s football games also will be on the radio on K-Light (98.7 FM).
Soccer is first up, with Marshfield, North Bend and the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point squad all getting matches in this week, some against each other.
Marshfield’s girls host Junction City on Tuesday and the Pirates visit the Tigers for a boys contest.
Coquille’s boys host Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday and visits North Bend on Thursday.
North Bend’s girls host Marshfield on Thursday, while Marshfield’s boys play their first home match against Siuslaw, which will be playing its first varsity contest after playing a junior varsity schedule in the club’s first season in the fall of 2019.
The opening cross country race for the South Coast features Bandon and Marshfield racing on the Millicoma Marsh Trails on Wednesday. North Bend will host an invitational Saturday with several schools at Ferry Road Park.
While some football teams had a jamboree over the weekend, the official start for football comes Friday, when North Bend hosts Marist Catholic, Reedsport is home to face Creswell, Rogue River visits Bandon and Gold Beach plays its first eight-man game in Myrtle Point.
On Saturday, Marshfield opens its season at Stayton while Coquille hosts Lakeview.