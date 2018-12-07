North Bend's boys basketball team stayed perfect on the season with a solid fourth quarter in Newport on Friday night, pulling away from the Cubs 69-55.
Through three quarters North Bend was tied at 51 with Newport, but an 18-4 fourth quarter sent the Bulldogs home happy. Jayden Frank led in scoring with 23, Garrison Mateski had 13 points and Jake Simmons had 11 including three 3-pointers.
Bryan Tapia had 15 points, all on 3s in the first half, to lead the Cubs.
North Bend starts league play next Friday when Churchill comes to town for a 6:45 p.m. tip.
SHERIDAN 62, COQUILLE 58: The Spartans beat the host Red Devils to advance to the championship game of Coquille's Winter Lake Classic.
Ean Smith led Coquille with 18 points, Jeremy Kistner had 13 points and Hayden Davis added 12, but Coquille shot just 12-of-24 from the free throw line.
Sheridan was 12-of-14 form the free throw line. Joey Daniel had 15 points, Chris Savoldi 13 and DeEldon Paulk 11 for the Spartans.
Sheridan faces Illinois Valley on Saturday for the Winter Lakes Classic boys title, and Coquille takes on Reedsport in the consolation round.
ILLINOIS VALLEY 77, REEDSPORT 58: The Cougars advanced to the championship game as Bryce Bruner had 22 points and Caleb Hess 21.
Leo Voepel scored 24 for the Brave and Javier Analco and Dallas McGill added 14 and 11, respectively.
"Leo played very well on the offensive side," Reedsport coach Allen Chaney said. "We just have to learn how to play defense."
GOLD BEACH 49, PACIFIC 44: Brandon Seuser-Smith scored 21 points for Gold Beach and the Panthers slid past Pacific on Friday night at the Myrtle Tree Classic in Myrtle Point.
Eli Holcumb and Evan Siebert each added a couple 3-pointers in the win. Colton Morrill-Keeler scored 12 points for Pacific and Sean White added 11 in the loss. Kross Miller was also in double figures for Pacific with 10.
"Gold Beach had a good gameplan," Pacific coach Ben Stallard said, "And we weren't fully prepared for it. We have some work to do and that starts with me."
Gold Beach faces Delphian for the tournament title and Pacific faces Myrtle Point in the consolation game.
DELPHIAN 70, MYRTLE POINT 66: Delphian bookended its night with 20-plus point quarters and managed to pull out a win in Myrtle Point on Friday.
Luke Nicholson led the Bobcats with 18 points, Jose Medina had 14 and Tyler Beyer-Smith netted 13 in the loss. Despite scoring 22 fourth-quarter points, Myrtle Point couldn’t overcome allowing 20 in the first quarter as Delphian enjoyed a lead most of the night.
The Dragons hit five 3-pointers, while Myrtle Point hit three.
DOUGLAS 59, BANDON 49: Matt Yarbor scored 16 points and Luke Brown added 13, but the Tigers couldn't keep up in the final minutes in Bandon’s nonleague loss at Winston.
"It was a one-point game with about four minutes left and then we just couldn't hit a shot," Bandon coach Matt Angove said.
Luke Fowler scored 15 points for the Trojans and Bradley Chapman added 14.
Bandon visits Brookings-Harbor for a 7:30 p.m. tip on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH BEND 35, NEWPORT 27: Haley Snelgrove scored 13 points and North Bend held off host Newport on Friday night.
The Bulldogs kept Newport to single digits in each of the four quarters.
Snelgrove scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half, and Makoa Matthews hit a couple early 3-pointers to get North Bend going.
"Our girls are trying so hard to play well," North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. "I'm really proud of everyone playing hard every second they are on the court."
Forrester added that the Bulldogs handled Newport's press well.
North Bend starts league play next Friday at Churchill with a 6:45 p.m. tip.
COQUILLE 63, SHERIDAN 21: Drew Wilson scored 13 points and Morgan Baird added 12 as Coquille had no trouble with Sheridan at the Winter Lake Classic on Friday.
Every Red Devil who played scored, and Wilson and Saige Gallino both hit 3-pointers for Coquille. The Red Devils held Sheridan to five first-half points.
Coquille takes on Illinois Valley on Saturday for the title, and Sheridan faces Reedsport in the consolation game.
ILLINOIS VALLEY 51, REEDSPORT 22: The Cougars got 23 points from Aarika Brooks to advance to the championship game in Coquille.
Reedsport warmed up throughout the game, getting half its points in the fourth quarter. Jenna Corcoran led the Brave with seven points.
MYRTLE POINT 53, GOLD BEACH 19: Sarah Nicholson scored 20 points and Myrtle Point handled Gold Beach in the opening round of the Myrtle Tree Classic.
Nicholson was the only Bobcat in double figures and scored 11 of her 20 points in the first quarter. Brianna Seuser-Smith led Gold Beach with 10 points.
Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen was happy with the effort but lamented the amount of missed easy ones.
“We played great defensively, but we missed way too many lay-ins,” he said. “Sarah had a great game. But it was a great team effort.”
Myrtle Point and Pacific play for the championship on Saturday and Gold Beach plays Mapleton in the consolation game.
PACIFIC 49, MAPLETON 22: The Pirates cruised into the championship game in Myrtle Point as Kaiya Gourneau led all scorers with 11 points and Madi Hall and Natalie Vincent each scored 10 in the win.
Pacific had the luxury of playing all junior varsity players in the fourth quarter.
Erin Michael led the Sailors with 7 seven points.
SOUTH UMPQUA 47, BANDON 16: The Tigers fell into a 17-2 hole through one quarter and never recovered on the road against the Lancers.
Kyla Pires had 14 points, Skylee Gibson 11 and Tayah Kelly 10 for South Umpqua. Nikki Lakey had six points to lead Bandon.
SWIMMING
PIRATES SWEEP: Marshfield’s swim teams beat visiting Ashland and Crater in a three-way meet Friday at Mingus Park as the Pirates tuned up for Saturday’s North Bend Invitational.
Marshfield’s girls won all but one event while amassing 286 points, more than 100 better than Ashland (172) and Crater (119).
Kady Cooley led a 1-2-3 sweep of the top spots in the 200 freestyle and also won the 100 freestyle for Marshfield. Anna Hutchins took the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, leading a sweep in the latter event.
Paige Kirchner took both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke as the Pirates took the top three spots in the latter of those races. Cassidy Carr took the 100 butterfly.
The only individual event Marshfield didn’t win was the 100 breaststroke, won by Ashland’s Mary Downs.
The Pirates also won the three relays with various combinations of Kirchner, Hutchins, Cooley, Carr, Brianna Billeter, Macey Goodrich, Taylor Waddington and Pauline Kaiser.
Marshfield’s boys scored 220 points to 172 for Ashland and 139 for Crater.
Connor Fromm won the 200 and 100 freestyle for the Pirates. Brian Place took the 100 butterfly and AJ Kliewer the 100 breaststroke.