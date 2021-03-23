Marshfield’s boys soccer team set up a big final week of the regular season by topping host Siuslaw 6-1 on Tuesday.
The Pirates kept their share of second place with Cottage Grove at 5-1-1 behind league-leading Marist Catholic. After hosting Elmira on Thursday the Pirates host Cottage Grove on Tuesday.
“We played well in cold, windy conditions,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said of Tuesday’s win over the Vikings. “We need to clean up a few things before Elmira on Thursday.”
The Pirates took a while to get going, but got on the scoreboard in the 21st minute when Ismael Rodriguez scored off an assist by Jacob Eastwood. Two minutes later Eastwood assisted Alberto Castillo on a second Marshfield goal.
Jonah Putman added two more goals before halftime. Jonah Putman scored when Siuslaw’s goalkeeper fumbled the ball and Rodriguez rebounded in a missed shot by Castillo.
In the second half, Roberto Castillo had two goals assisted by David Flores, in the 45th and 73rd minutes sandwiched around Siuslaw’s lone goal.
DEVILCATS WIN AGAIN: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team won its fourth straight match Tuesday, beating host South Umpqua 9-1.
Luke Donaldson had a trio of goals for the DevilCats and Julien Temps, Reundy Indalecio and Godfred Amonoo scored two each.
The win followed victories of Glide, Douglas and Sutherlin.
“They are really becoming a team with their passing and communicating,” Coquille coach Chance Liles said. “I feel like we’re a misfit team that has come together as one this season, especially with so many kids that haven’t played since they were younger.”
In addition to several new players, the DevilCats have a new coach in Liles, who does not have a soccer background.
“I never thought I would have such a great experience coaching soccer with this group of kids and I’m loving it,” said Liles, who also is Coquille’s wrestling coach.
BULLDOGS BLANK ST. MARY’S: North Bend’s boys soccer team wrapped up its home schedule with a 3-0 win over St. Mary’s on Monday at Vic Adams Field.
Brody Harnden scored two goals and Drew Phillips had the other for the Bulldogs, who improved to 4-2 on the season and posted their third shutout of the year.
VOLLEYBALL
VIKINGS TIP PIRATES: Marshfield came up just short in Florence, falling to host Siuslaw 25-10, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-10 in a Sky-Em League match Tuesday.
Cedar Ward and Paige MacDuff had 14 kills each and Raegan Rhodes added eight in a strong offensive night for the Pirates. Marshfield also had 13 aces — four by MacDuff, three by Ward and two each by Carmen Samuels, Kate Miles and Rhodes.
Samuels and Ward had 18 digs each. Gracie Peach had 22 assists and Rhodes 14.