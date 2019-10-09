A look at this week’s games
Thursday’s Games
North Bend at Springfield
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs are trying to bounce back from their first two losses of the season when they visit the Millers at Silke Field in a rare Thursday night game. After turnovers led to a big deficit in a loss to Crater two weeks ago, North Bend played almost even with top-ranked Thurston for the first half last week before the Colts pulled away. The Bulldogs stayed at No. 8 in the coaches poll. Springfield also is coming off a loss in its Class 5A District 2 North opener, 34-7 to Willamette. North Bend will look for a better offensive output and return to strong defense in its first road game since the second week of the season. They want to get comfortable on the road with their longest trip of the season coming up next week at Redmond to face the Panthers.
Bandon at Illinois Valley
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio.
Outlook: The Tigers have their bye in the Sunset Conference schedule and travel to Cave Junction where they become the third team from the league to play the Cougars this fall. Illinois Valley beat Gold Beach, but only scored a safety in a loss to Reedsport. The Tigers hope for a score similar to what Reedsport did against Illinois Valley as they to bounce back from last week’s loss to Coquille. Bandon’s offense has been better the past two weeks, and the Tigers will look for a strong defensive performance.
Toledo at Gold Beach
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM).
Outlook: The Panthers face another tough challenge when the Boomers visit on Thursday night in what is Gold Beach’s league opener, since they had their bye in the Sunset Conference schedule last week. Toledo affirmed its spot atop the rankings by pounding Reedsport last week, building up a 48-0 halftime lead. Gold Beach still is looking for its first win after losing to Lost River 39-6 last week. The Panthers will need to play tough pass defense to slow Toledo’s dynamic offense.
Friday’s Games
Junction City at Marshfield
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM)
Outlook: The Pirates had a much closer than expected game against Ontario last week during their bye week in the Sky-Em League schedule and they will look to avoid another close call when the Tigers come to visit on Friday night. Junction City hasn’t scored more than 13 points in any game and hasn’t had two touchdowns in a game since week 2. The winless Tigers fell to Elmira 35-7 in their league opener last week. Offense hasn’t been an issue for the Pirates, who had 44 points against Ontario, but gave up 38 against that group of Tigers. They look for another good offensive and defensive performance.
Reedsport at Coquille
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The teams had very different results last week, with the Red Devils pounding Bandon and spoiling the Tigers’ homecoming while Reedsport was losing to Gold Beach. This week is Coquille’s homecoming as the Red Devils try to improve to 2-0 in league play heading into their bye next week and a game against Lakeview. Coquille’s running offense has been working in high gear and Reedsport will need to slow it down to have a chance for its first league win.
Myrtle Point at Days Creek
Time: 3 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Bobcats face a tough challenge as they continue to seek their first win in the Class 1A District 2 West Division. Days Creek is 4-1 on the season and coming off a 40-6 win over Riddle. The Wolves have scored at least four touchdowns in every game except their lone loss, a 66-14 setback to Camas Valley. The Bobcats gave up 42 points to Glendale and 70 to Butte Falls the past two weeks and will look for a better performance on defense this week. They also will try to get the offense going after scoring just 16 points the past two weeks.
Siuslaw at Santiam Christian
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings have gotten off to a great start, with a 4-1 record. Things get much tougher Friday night against Santiam Christian, which has given up just 35 points all season — all in the last two weeks against Blanchet Catholic and Pleasant Hill, games they still won by a combined 79 points. Siuslaw’s offense has been explosive as well, with a combined 154 points the past three weeks, but has not faced a defense like the Eagles. Siuslaw can make a statement with a strong showing as the Vikings work toward a possible spot in the Class 3A playoffs.
Douglas at Brookings-Harbor
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins appear in good shape to extend their unbeaten string to start the season. Douglas has yet to win a game and has been shut out twice, though the Trojans scored 20 points in last week’s league-opening loss to St. Mary’s. The Bruins are averaging almost 40 points a game and would love to get to 6-0 before finishing the season with its three toughest games, starting next week at St. Mary’s.