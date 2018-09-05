Friday’s Games
North Eugene at North Bend
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs face their first Class 5A foe since moving up to the classification this fall. Both North Bend and North Eugene are in Special District 2, but they are in separate divisions, making this a nonleague affair. The Highlanders lost a shootout last week against Springfield, 51-50. North Bend, meanwhile, will try to maintain its momentum after it came from behind to beat rival Marshfield in the annual Civil War. North Bend will have one more nonleague game against a District 2 foe next week, at South Eugene, before jumping into league play.
Marshfield at Gladstone
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM)
Outlook: The Pirates make the long road trip to the Portland area to try for their first win against a strong Class 4A foe. The Gladiators beat regular playoff participant Banks in their opener last week, topping the Braves 35-28. Marshfield will try to build off its strong second half against North Bend, when quarterback Grant Woolsey connected with a number of different receivers and the defense was solid against North Bend, limiting the Bulldogs’ offensive success.
Glide at Coquille
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Red Devils battled from behind to beat Oakland 12-6 last week in their opener and hope to improve to 2-0 when they face Glide, which shut out Coquille’s Sunset Conference foe Bandon 13-0. The Red Devils and Wildcats have been regular league foes most of the past two decades, in the Far West League, then the Sunset Conference (when it was a Class 3A league) and finally the Mountain Valley Conference. Both dropped down to Class 2A together, though Glide is in the Southern Cascade League. Glide will play four of the five teams in the Sunset Conference, including Reedsport next week and Toledo later in the season.
Oakland at Reedsport
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: Reedsport lost the opener of the Boe Pickett era at Neah-Kah-Nie 56-12, but did some good things in the loss. This is one of just three home games for Reedsport this season. The Brave will hope to have similar success on defense as Coquille, which did not give up a score to Oakland after its opening possession last week. Meanwhile, Reedsport also will look for more offense after it got its only two touchdowns last week by new quarterback Nick Glover.
Myrtle Point at Elkton
Time: 4 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Bobcats had a rough initiation to eight-man football last week, giving up six touchdowns in the first quarter to Rogue River. They open league play against the Elks, who dominated Sherman 66-0 in the Dufur Classic on Saturday. Myrtle Point will hope to slow Elkton and to get better offensive balance. The Bobcats did not complete a pass last week. Tyler Huerta led the attack on the ground, rushing for nearly 100 yards and scoring the lone touchdown in the third quarter.
Powers at Jewell
Time: 5 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: Powers opens its season with its first game in six-man football by traveling to the northwest part of the state to face Jewell. The two are among 16 schools that opted to try out the six-man pilot program this fall. Jewell also is playing its first game. The opening week produced a couple of big scores in six-man. McKenzie beat Eddyville 74-0 and Joseph beat Huntington 80-0. Powers will play McKenzie twice, the first time on Sept. 28, a week after hosting Eddyville.
Gold Beach at Illinois Valley
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The Panthers and Cougars saw each other at the Bandon jamboree, when Gold Beach held a little bit of an advantage. But last week Illinois Valley got a good win on the road, topping Culver 26-16, while Gold Beach was losing to Curry County rival Brookings-Harbor. The Panthers will look to make a step forward this week in their second game since Kevin Swift returned as head coach and first of three straight away from home. Next week, they travel to central Oregon to face Grant Union on a neutral field, then they travel to Medford to face St. Mary’s.
Brookings-Harbor at Del Norte
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins started the Shaun Bavaro era with something they didn’t have last year, a win. They will try to follow their victory over Gold Beach with a win in the only road trip that can be shorter, across the border to Crescent City. Now a Class 3A school, Brookings-Harbor is building toward its league opener at the end of the month against fellow former Far West League school South Umpqua.
Philomath at Siuslaw
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: Siuslaw, which plays in Class 3A for football, got off to a rough start last week, losing to Elmira of the Class 4A Sky-Em League 74-6. They face another Class 4A school this week when they host Philomath, which beat another Sky-Em League team, Junction City, 48-19 last week. The Vikings won’t play a Class 3A school until their league opener against Harrisburg, with their traditional battle against Newport on the schedule next week.
Saturday’s Game
Salem Academy at Bandon
Time: 3 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Tigers came up short against Glide last week and try to bounce back in the annual Cranberry Bowl against a pass-happy Salem Academy club that lost a shootout to Pleasant Hill 41-35 last week. Bandon is missing a number of starters, with other players stepping in to get valuable experience. The Tigers’ showcase game is back in its traditional Saturday afternoon time slot. Bandon will be home again next week against Oakland.