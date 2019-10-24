A look at Friday’s Games
Ridgeview at North Bend
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs are in must-win mode after last week’s self-inflicted loss at Redmond, when mistakes led directly or indirectly to a number of the scores by the Panthers. North Bend’s hopes for reaching the Class 5A playoffs now hinge on winning Friday’s homecoming game and beating Willamette on the road next week. On paper, North Bend appears to have a big advantage, but the Bulldogs will need to avoid the mistakes the cost them last week. If they can do that, they will get the big showdown next week with Willamette when North Bend will be playing either for a three-way tie with the Wolverines and Redmond or third place outright if Redmond beats Willamette on Friday night. Either situation would favor North Bend in the running for a playoff bid given the Bulldogs’ high power ranking.
Marist Catholic at Marshfield
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM)
Outlook: The Pirates have been looking forward to Friday’s homecoming matchup with the Spartans since the season started, and got the exact scenario they were hoping for, a game for the undisputed league title and a guaranteed home game in the playoffs with a playoff spot already assured by virtue of their win over Elmira last week. The Pirates struggled all night on the muddy field at Elmira, but won with special teams and defense. The field won’t be an issue Friday on the home turf, but Marshfield will need to break through against one of the stingiest defenses in Class 4A. Marist Catholic has allowed just 95 points in seven games (Marshfield has given up 174, though just 87 since week two, including back-to-back shutouts the past two weeks). The Spartans have scored at least seven touchdowns in all but two of their games, including their lone loss (19-14 to top-ranked Banks). The Spartans are third and the Pirates 10th in the most recent coaches poll.
Reedsport at Bandon
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: Both teams are coming off big wins and want another victory to enhance their playoff chances. Bandon upset top-ranked Toledo on the road and Reedsport celebrated homecoming with a win over Gold Beach. Bandon can get into the playoffs for a third straight year with a win over the Brave and Gold Beach next week and a win by Coquille over Toledo when they meet next week in the regular-season finale. If Bandon wins twice and Toledo beats Coquille, the teams would finish in a three-way tie for first place and Bandon would likely need an at-large berth since the Tigers trail the Red Devils and Boomers in the OSAA rankings. Reedsport, meanwhile, is 16th in the rankings and has a chance to move up for a possible at-large berth with a win Friday and a win over Rogue River in a nonleague game next week.
Gold Beach at Coquille
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The Red Devils need to avoid looking ahead to next week’s showdown with Toledo when they face the winless Panthers at home. Coquille is up to No. 1 in the OSAA power rankings and No. 2 behind Heppner in the coaches poll and continues to shine on offense and defense. The Red Devils can clinch at least a share of the league title with a victory. Gold Beach, meanwhile, is trying to gain some positive momentum as the season winds down.
Myrtle Point at Riddle
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Bobcats still are without a win in the Class 1A District 2 West Division and face another tough game Friday night against Riddle, which also is winless in league play and, like Myrtle Point, has struggled to score points with just four touchdowns the past three weeks. If Myrtle Point can win, the Bobcats will get a crossover game next week against the fifth-place team from the East Division. If Myrtle Point loses, there won’t be a crossover game since Prospect has had to cancel the rest of its games because of a lack of healthy players.
La Pine at Siuslaw
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The resurgent Vikings bounced back from their first league loss to Santiam Christian with a resounding win over Pleasant Hill last week and now can nearly guarantee a playoff spot with a win over the Hawks, who are winless in league play. Siuslaw finishes the regular season at Sutherlin next week and if both win Friday (the Bulldogs play Pleasant Hill), they will be tied for second and guaranteed playoff spots, with the only question their seeding. Siuslaw beat the Billies last week 44-15, their fourth time scoring at least 42 points in their last five outings.
Cascade Christian at Brookings-Harbor
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: Brookings-Harbor suffered its first loss last week against St. Mary’s and things aren’t expected to get any easier when the Bruins host last year’s state runners-up in their final home game this week. Cascade Christian has one loss this year, at the hands of top-ranked Hidden Valley and beat Douglas and South Umpqua by a combined total of 110-2 the past two weeks. Brookings-Harbor also beat both the Trojans and Lancers, but had to come from behind in both games.