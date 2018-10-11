Thursday’s Games
Toledo at Bandon
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Tigers face a big homecoming game with the Boomers as Bandon tries to stay alive the race for the Class 2A playoffs. Bandon has been opportunistic on pass defense with many interceptions during the season, which might be a good thing since Toledo loves to throw the ball. The Boomers are 1-0 in league and Bandon is 0-1. With its earlier loss to Coquille, a second loss would badly hurt the Tigers’ chances. During halftime, the king and queen will be crowned. The court includes seniors Gracie Wilson and Alexander Schulz, juniors Shannon Smith and Aero Franklin, sophomores Isabella Erenfeld and Brynn Green and freshmen Jennifer Himmelrick and Johnny Helms.
Reedsport at Gold Beach
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: Reedsport and Gold Beach both are looking for their first league wins and something positive. The Panthers have not won a game all season. The Brave lost their first two league games, to Toledo and Coquille. In both games, the young and short-handed Brave were worn down in the second half. Both teams scored two touchdowns in their losses to Toledo.
Friday’s Games
North Bend at Ridgeview
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: North Bend’s last regular-season road trip is the team’s longest and a big one in the Class 5A District 2 North Division. Ridgeview enters the game 3-0 and North Bend is 2-1, meaning the Bulldogs need a win to have a chance to finish second in the division and have a guarantee of going to the playoffs. The third-place team in the North Division meets the third place team in the South Division for the last of the league’s five berths in the playoffs. North Bend’s offense has been flying high since its league-opening loss to Thurston, scoring 54 points against Springfield and 62 against Redmond. The Ravens, meanwhile, have scored at least 42 points in its three league wins, but also given up at least 21. If the Bulldogs can have another big-play night from their running and passing games, they could be in great shape for second in the division when they host Willamette in the regular-season finale next week, a game that also serves as homecoming and the school’s hall of fame night.
Elmira at Marshfield
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM)
Outlook: The Pirates return home from two road games with a key Sky-Em League matchup with Elmira. With a win Friday, Marshfield can set up a winner-take-all game for the league title at Marist Catholic next week, but the Pirates can’t look ahead to next week because Elmira is dangerous with its double-wing attack. The Falcons also can be strong on defense. They limited Marist Catholic to just 15 points in a loss back on Sept. 21, though Cottage Grove outscored them 45-13 last week. The Pirates cleaned up their mistakes last week against Junction City after being plagued with turnovers in their wins over Cottage Grove and Henley.
Coquille vs. Lakeview
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Hidden Valley High School
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Red Devils, who won their first two Sunset Conference games, get their bye in the league schedule this week, meeting Lakeview on a neutral field roughly halfway between the two schools. The Honkers are 2-3 on the season, having won their past two games over Rogue River (14-6) and Lost River (13-12). They also have a one-point loss to Brookings-Harbor (21-20). Coquille followed a come-from-behind win over Bandon with a dominant win at Reedsport last week, but turned the ball over four times in each contest and would like to play a clean game against Lakeview before finishing the regular-season with league games against Gold Beach and Toledo.
Days Creek at Myrtle Point
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bobcats still are seeking a win in Class 1A District 2 West Division play and have their home finale against the Wolves, who are 1-2 in league with a win over Butte Falls and losses to Camas Valley and Riddle. Days Creek scored just 16 points in each of the two losses and Myrtle Point would love a similar defensive performance, since the Bobcats have struggled to score points most of the season, though they did match their season high of 22 in last week’s loss at Glendale.
Powers at Triangle Lake
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Cruisers meet the Lakers in a Class 1A District 4 six-man game a week after having their home game against Gilchrist canceled because the Grizzlies didn’t have enough healthy players. Powers has won three of the four games it has played while Triangle Lake still is searching for its first win of the season. The Lakers should get better in the future. Seven of their 11 players are freshmen, while Powers does not have a player younger than a junior on its nine-man roster. The Cruisers will use the contest as a tuneup for their showdown at home next week against McKenzie, the squad that handed them their only loss in a close game back on Sept. 28.
Siuslaw at Pleasant Hill
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: Siuslaw’s quest for its first win in the Chad Smith era continues with its trip to face the Billies in a Class 3A District 2 North Division game. Siuslaw’s defense was stronger in last week’s loss to Santiam Christian, but the Vikings still have only scored more than one touchdown in one game. The Billies haven’t been much better, but did score 19 points last week in their first league win, a 19-12 victory at La Pine. Pleasant Hill is 2-4 overall.
St. Mary’s at Brookings-Harbor
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins are 2-0 in league for the first time since 2005 after wins over longtime Far West League foes Douglas and South Umpqua. They are still in the Far West League together, though now it is a Class 3A league that includes Brookings-Harbor’s next two foes as newcomers, starting with the Crusaders this week and Cascade Christian next week. All three teams have started 2-0 in the District 2 South Division and St. Mary’s enters on a four-game win streak that includes victories over Regis, Gold Beach, Douglas and Hidden Valley. The Bruins also have won four in a row and guaranteed a winning regular season after going 0-8 last year in Class 4A. At 5-1 this year, Brookings-Harbor has more wins than its past five years combined. With a win Friday, the Bruins would virtually clinch a spot in the Class 3A postseason.