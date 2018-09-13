Friday’s Games
North Bend at South Eugene
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs make the first of two straight trips to the Eugene-Springfield area (their only two of the season) to face the Axe. Like North Bend, South Eugene enters the game 2-0, with wins over Wilson and Ridgeview, a future North Bend opponent. South Eugene scored 34 points in each game. North Bend is coming off a huge offensive night against North Eugene, a 62-35 win for the Bulldogs. North Bend established the run in a big way against the Highlanders. North Eugene, meanwhile, exposed a possible weakness for North Bend in pass coverage. That likely will be a major focus this week as the Bulldogs get ready for the start of league play next week at Thurston.
Klamath Union at Marshfield
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM)
Outlook: After two straight thrillers, Marshfield hosts the Pelicans in its final tuneup for the Sky-Em League season. After an agonizing loss to North Bend in its opener, Marshfield edged Gladstone 20-17 on a field goal in the final seconds last week. It was the second field goal of the game for Arturo Ledesma, who has become a great asset for the Pirates. Klamath Union also has been in two close games, losing 35-28 to Class 5A Eagle Point and beating defending Class 3A champion Cascade Christian 20-14. Marshfield will try not to look ahead to next week’s huge league opener against Cottage Grove, the team that beat the Pirates in the championship game last fall.
Oakland at Bandon
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: Bandon will try to become the third South Coast team to beat Oakland in the preseason. The Oakers already have fallen 12-6 to Coquille and 28-26 to Reedsport in an overtime thriller last week. Bandon also enters the game 0-2. The young Tigers have been injury plagued, with a number of freshmen thrown into the fire. They also are coming off a short week, since they played Saturday against Salem Academy in the annual Cranberry Bowl. One plus for Bandon in the loss to the Crusaders was an opportunistic pass defense that intercepted four passes.
Coquille at Jefferson
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Red Devils finish the preseason with two straight tough games against teams from outside the Salem area. Jefferson has wins over Class 3A Corbett and Yamhill-Carlton, the latter a 34-26 road win last week. Coquille’s wins have both come by one touchdown, over Oakland and Glide. The Red Devils have shown mental toughness battling back after giving up early touchdowns each week. Last week, they got touchdowns from four different players in their wing-T attack. They will try to continue building momentum before playing Amity, the No. 2 team in the Class 3A power rankings, next week.
Reedsport at Glide
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Brave are coming off their first win, in overtime against Oakland last week, and now face a Glide team working its way through the Sunset Conference. The Wildcats have beaten Bandon and lost to Coquille and will face Toledo later in the season during Toeldo’s bye in the league schedule, so this week will be a good benchmark of sorts for Reedsport. Quarterback Nick Glover had a big night for Reedsport against Oakland and the Brave have started to show the balanced offense that they hope can help them reach the playoffs again. This is the start of three straight weeks away from home for the Brave, who visit Illinois Valley next week before opening league play at Toledo.
Prospect at Myrtle Point
Time: 6 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Bobcats have had a brutal start to their debut season in eight-man football, playing a Rogue River team that is playing both eight and 11-man and losing to powerful Elkton. Myrtle Point hopes Prospect provides an opportunity for a shot of momentum before league play next week, since the Cougars also are 0-2 and failed to score last week against Days Creek. Myrtle Point opens league play next week against Riddle.
Powers at Gilchrist
Time: 2 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Cruisers had a great debut in the six-man pilot program last week, beating Jewell 44-6. Gilchrist also played its first game last week, falling to McKenzie 64-19. Powers got a big day from senior Jamason Kellogg and especially from its defense, which stymied the Blue Jays all day. Like Jewell, Gilchrist has just eight players on the roster, while Powers has nine, showing the value of the six-man program for the smaller schools.
Siuslaw at Newport
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings are off to an 0-2 start and will try to get their first win when they face the Cubs. It won’t be easy. Newport is off to a 2-0 start with dominant wins over Tillamook (32-8) and Phoenix (34-7). Siuslaw has had a challenging preseason against teams that are all playing Class 4A for football while the Vikings are a Class 3A team. They take next week off and open league play at Harrisburg on Sept. 28.
Saturday’s Games
Gold Beach vs. Grant Union
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Summit High School (Bend)
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The matchup of teams from separate parts of the state includes two proud programs off to 0-2 starts this season. The Panthers have lost to Class 3A Brookings-Harbor and Illinois Valley. The Prospectors have lost to Knappa (26-6) and Monroe (20-8). Gold Beach will try to step up its defense after giving up 58 points to Illinois Valley.
Brookings-Harbor at Rogue River
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins and Chieftains meet in a game that matches a Brookings-Harbor squad that has a win over Gold Beach and a shutout loss at Del Norte in Crescent City, Calif. Rogue River is playing a hybrid schedule. The Chieftains beat Myrtle Point in an eight-man game and also have a big win over traditional power Culver.