A look at this week’s playoff games
Friday Games
North Bend at Wilsonville
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs and Wildcats meet in the Class 5A first round in an 8-9 matchup, which on paper should be pretty even. Wilsonville won the West Division in District 1, but lost the crossover game to Parkrose last week. The Wildcats are 7-2, the other loss coming back in Week 1 to Crater, a 40-0 setback to the Comets. North Bend also lost by about 40 points to Crater, though the Bulldogs weren’t shut out in the game. North Bend won back-to-back essentially elimination games against Ridgeview and Willamette, scoring a combined 140 points in the two contests. They could use another big scoring week against Wilsonville, which had a stingy defense much of the year, giving up one score or less five times. The Wildcats also scored 50 or more points four times, just like North Bend. The game might come down to which team is able to stop the other and who wins the turnover battle. The winner likely gets Thurston in the quarterfinals. The Colts host Corvallis in their first-round game Friday.
Marshfield at Banks
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM)
Outlook: The Pirates meet the team that eliminated them two of the past three seasons, including in last year’s Class 4A semifinals. Marshfield is the No. 16 seed and Banks the No 1, but the Pirates have hopes of being able to stick with the Braves. It will take Marshfield taking care of the football and finding the end zone. They only scored 37 points in their final two games, a 16-0 win over Elmira and a 27-21 loss to Marist Catholic. Banks, which is a perfect 8-0, beat two of the three teams that beat Marshfield, topping Gladstone 21-6 back in Week 1 and Marist Catholic 19-14 in Week 3. Marshfield played both the Gladiators and Spartans tough, ultimately undone by mistakes the Pirates hope to avoid this week. They will need to be able to finish off drives against at Banks defense that allowed exactly one touchdown each of its last five games. The winner will face either Baker or Cascade in the quarterfinals. Those two teams meet Saturday.
Siuslaw at Hidden Valley
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings’ great turnaround season takes them to Grants Pass and a tough opening game against the Mustangs. Just being in the playoffs is a big feat for Siuslaw after the Vikings were winless last year and won just one game in 2017. Hidden Valley was a perfect 9-0 in the regular season, including beating the Sutherlin squad that denied Siuslaw second place in the District 2 North Division last week. The Mustangs won the District 2 South Division, capping their run with a 49-12 win over Brookings-Harbor last week and won every game by at least three scores. Siuslaw had a resurgent season under first-year coach Sam Johnson and hopes to be able to score against Hidden Valley while having a better defensive effort than in last week’s 56-18 loss to Sutherlin.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday’s Games
Santiam at Coquille
Time: 2 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Red Devils are looking to avoid a repeat of last year, when they lost at home to Lost River in their playoff opener, and are wary of a Santiam team that lost in the championship game each of the past two years. Coquille is coming in off the high of beating Toledo last week to take the outright Sunset Conference title. The Red Devils have combined their high-powered rushing attack with a tough defense while winning every game but their trip to Class 3A Amity. Santiam hasn’t won a game in a month, in part because of a two-week break in the schedule because of a cancellation and an open date. They lost to Sheridan and Colton the past two weeks and are 3-4 overall, but are a concern to the Red Devils because of their pedigree and because of the physical brand of football they play. They have the Red Devils full attention. A win would have Coquille back home next week against the Knappa-Culver winner.
Bandon at Heppner
Time: 1 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Tigers got a tough draw to start the playoffs. Heppner is seeded third despite being the only unbeaten team in Class 2A and has the toughest defense in the division, having shut out five opponents and not allowed more than 20 points to anyone on the schedule. Bandon comes in on a roll with four straight wins, including a confidence-building victory at then-No. 1 Toledo. The Tigers have scored at least six touchdowns in four of their last six games and will try to break through Heppner’s stout defense. Meanwhile, they will look for the type of defensive effort they had against Toledo, when they held the high-scoring Boomers to 17 points and forced several turnovers. The winner will face either Warrenton or Sheridan in the quarterfinals next week.
Brookings-Harbor at Amity
Time: 1 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins won their first six games for the second straight year and needed the one at-large berth for Class 3A to reach the playoffs after losing their final three for the second year in a row. Perhaps fittingly, then, they have the same playoff destination after also traveling to face the Warriors in the opener last fall. The only difference is the game is on Saturday this time. Brookings-Harbor hopes that will help the team find its offense again after the Bruins had a total of just 15 points in losses to St. Mary’s, Cascade Christian and Hidden Valley to close the regular season. Amity’s defense has posted four shutouts and the Warriors have losses just to Clatskanie and a school from Washington. The winner will face Madras or Rainier in the quarterfinals.