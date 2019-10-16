A look at Friday’s games
North Bend at Redmond
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs make their longest road trip of the regular season when they travel to Redmond. The Panthers, like the Bulldogs are 1-1 in Class 5A District 2 North Division play, having beaten in-town rival Ridgeview 42-12 and lost to Thurston 60-20. North Bend also fell to the Colts before bouncing back last week to beat Springfield 38-7 last week. North Bend could use a win on the road heading into next week’s homecoming and final home game against Ridgeview as the Bulldogs seek a second straight trip to the Class 5A playoffs. The team remained No. 8 in the coaches poll and also is eighth in the OSAA power rankings.
Marshfield at Elmira
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM)
Outlook: The coaches have been urging the players to stay focused this week against the Falcons, who are 2-1 in the Sky-Em League and coming off a big win over Cottage Grove (53-0) and also beat Junction City 35-7 after losing the league opener to Marist Catholic 53-19. With their bye in the league schedule next week, this also is the final home game for the Falcons, who have a grass field that could prove slippery Friday night. Marshfield also pounded Junction City and Cottage Grove and needs to avoid looking ahead to next week’s home game against Marist Catholic in the regular-season finale. A win Friday would guarantee Marshfield a spot directly in the final 16 of the playoffs, rather than having to go through the play-in round.
Camas Valley at Myrtle Point
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bobcats have shown some improvement in their second season playing eight-man football, but don’t have the wins on the scoreboard to show for it except for a victory over Prospect. They face a tough challenge Friday against the Class 1A District 2 West leading Hornets, who are unbeaten on the season and have only given up 48 points in five games. Myrtle Point has scored just 90 points in its six games and is coming off a 56-8 loss at Days Creek, a team the Hornets beat 66-14. The Bobcats can hope for a boost from homecoming.
Bandon at Toledo
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: This game appeared big before the season started and is huge for the Tigers, who are seeking a third straight trip to the Class 2A playoffs. Last year, Bandon beat the Boomers on the way to a second-place finish. This year, Toledo is ranked first in the OSAA rankings and coaches poll and averages just under 44 points a game, third in Class 2A behind Coquille and Monroe, a team the Boomers beat in a 52-49 shootout back when the Dragons were ranked No. 1. Bandon is coming off a win at Illinois Valley and likely will need an error-free night on offense and forced turnovers on defense against a Toledo squad that beat Reedsport 48-6 and Gold Beach 64-16 in its first two Sunset Conference games. Since the Tigers already lost to Coquille, they might need a win Friday to reach the postseason.
You have free articles remaining.
Gold Beach at Reedsport
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The good news is one of the two teams will get its first league win when they meet for Reedsport’s homecoming. Reedsport, which has been hammered by injuries, is 0-2 in league play with blowout losses to Toledo and Coquille. Gold Beach, which started with a small roster, is 0-1 with a loss to the Boomers. Unlike Reedsport, which won two nonleague games, Gold Beach is seeking its first victory of the season. Both teams could use strong performances to provide a boost going forward.
Coquille vs. Lakeview
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: North Medford High School
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Red Devils have their bye in the Sunset Conference schedule and face the Honkers, who have struggled to a 1-5 start to the season, with the win coming against Rogue River and a 17-7 loss last week to Lost River, which knocked Coquille out of the playoffs last year. The Red Devils easily won last year’s matchup and have been cruising since a nonleague loss to Class 3A Amity that has not hurt them in either the coaches poll (No. 3) or OSAA rankings (No. 2). They scored a combined 104 points in their first two league wins over Bandon and Reedsport and need to avoid looking ahead two weeks to their season-ending showdown in Toledo.
Brookings-Harbor at St. Mary’s
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins put their unbeaten record on the line in their trip to Medford as they enter the tough ending stretch of the season hoping for a second straight trip to the class 3A playoffs. They had to come from behind in wins over South Umpqua (35-14) and Douglas (38-25) the past two weeks and would prefer to play with the lead when they meet the Crusaders, who are coming off a 49-26 loss to top-ranked Hidden Valley and have only one other blemish on their record, a two-point loss at Amity. Brookings-Harbor finishes with a home game against Cascade Christian and a trip to Hidden Valley.
Pleasant Hill at Siuslaw
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings are looking for a bounce-back win after falling behind early in a 50-15 loss to powerful Santiam Christian last week that dropped them to 1-1 in the Class 3A District 2 North Division. Pleasant Hill also is 1-1 in league play and also lost badly to Santiam Christian, but is coming off a 21-0 win over La Pine that gives the Billies momentum coming into the key matchup.