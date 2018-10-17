Friday’s Games
Willamette at North Bend
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: North Bend’s postseason chances are on the line Friday night during the annual homecoming and hall of fame game. The winner places third in the Class 5A District 2 North Division and will face the third-place finisher in the South Division, which could be South Eugene, Eagle Point or Ashland. First, though, North Bend must beat Willamette. The teams both beat Springfield and Redmond, though North Bend won by bigger margins. North Bend is coming off a loss to Ridgeview in Redmond that cost the Bulldogs a guaranteed playoff spot. In that game, North Bend led 21-7 at halftime and then gave up five straight touchdowns before a late rally came up short.
Marshfield at Marist Catholic
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM)
Outlook: The Pirates and Spartans meet for the Sky-Em League championship, though both teams are guaranteed spots in the Class 4A playoffs. Marshfield has won six straight games and dominated all three of its league matchups. Marshfield has been particularly good the past two weeks, when quarterback Grant Woolsey has completed all 21 of his passes against Junction City and Elmira and the Pirates also have maintained their strong running game. Marist will prove more challenging since the Spartans have a better defense, though Marshfield’s defense also has been phenomenal, giving up just 18 points in league play.
Coquille at Gold Beach
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The Red Devils hope to continue their march to the Class 2A playoffs as they return to league play after their odd game last week — a nonleague contest against Lakeview that was delayed once and ultimately ended early because of a pair of power outages with Coquille coming away with a 37-7 victory. Gold Beach also is coming off a win, its first of the season, when the Panthers built a lead against Reedsport and held on after the Brave came back to tie. Coquille has thrived with its running offense the past few weeks while Gold Beach got four touchdown passes from Trent Storns in its win.
Bandon at Reedsport
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: Bandon got a huge win last week over Toledo, coming from 14 points down to beat the Boomers and keep its playoff hopes alive. Now Bandon is in position to reach the postseason with wins in its final two games, against the Brave and Gold Beach. Reedsport, meanwhile, is down to its last chance for a league win. Bandon rallied against Toledo with a combination of passing and tough defense that resulted in four interceptions by the Tigers. Reedsport also used the pass to catch up with Gold Beach, including two touchdown tosses from Nick Glover to Dallas McGill. It’s homecoming, so Reedsport might get an emotional boost from that, just like Bandon did against Toledo.
McKenzie at Powers
Time: 3 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Cruisers get a chance to avenge their lone season loss when they host the Eagles in their home finale. McKenzie won the first game, which counted as the league contest, and will be the champion for the special district, while Powers finishes second. Both teams will be at Madras High School next week when the top four teams from Powers’ district meet the top four teams from the other six-man league in a crossover round, when McKenzie will have a chance to be crowned unofficial state champions. Powers would love to make sure the Eagles are not unbeaten going into that game.
Brookings-Harbor at Cascade Christian
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins lost their first Class 3A District 2 game last week at the hands of the other private school from Medford, St. Mary’s. Now they have to go on the road to face the defending state champions. Brookings-Harbor still is in good shape to reach the playoffs, a remarkable turnaround for a program that won just four games the past five seasons. If the Bruins can’t beat the Challengers, their playoff hopes will come down to next week’s game against Hidden Valley, a contest that will be played in Brookings. Cascade Christian’s lone loss has come at the hands of Class 4A Klamath Union.
Siuslaw at La Pine
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings and Hawks both are looking for their first wins in the Class 3A District 2 North Division. La Pine has struggled with a lack of offense. The Hawks have been fine on defense, giving up more than 21 points only twice, Siuslaw also has struggled to score. Though the Vikings have not been shut out, they have scored more than one touchdown just twice. They will finish the season at home next week against Sutherlin.
Saturday’s Game
Myrtle Point at Camas Valley
Time: 1 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Bobcats have struggled in their first year in eight-man and finish their District 2 West Division schedule against the Hornets, who lead the league. The good news for the Bobcats is they get one more game next week, against the last-place team from the East Division, which will be either North Lake or Prospect, both winless this season.