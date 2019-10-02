A look at this week’s games
Friday's Games
Thurston at North Bend
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The long-anticipated Midwestern League opener brings the defending state champion Colts to Vic Adams Field, where North Bend hopes for a better showing than last week’s blowout loss to Crater. In that game, the Bulldogs were hurt by Crater’s speed, but also by their own mistakes, including four turnovers that led directly to 24 points by the Comets, the exact margin of North Bend’s deficit at halftime. Thurston, ranked No. 1, handed Crater its only loss and has been outstanding on offense and defense, so North Bend, which remained in the top 10 in the coaches poll after last week’s setback, is going to need a great game to beat the Colts and start the Class 5A District 2 North Division season with a victory. The contest also is North Bend’s annual Miss Flame Game, celebrating the long partnership between the high school and North Bend Fire Department. Halftime festivities will include the crowning of Miss Flame.
Coquille at Bandon
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Tigers and Red Devils open Sunset Conference play for the second straight year. Last year, Coquille won a close game at home and went on to win the league title while Bandon finished second. They come in with different levels of momentum. Bandon got its first win last week against Creswell, while Coquille suffered its first loss, to Class 3A power Amity. Bandon will need another strong defensive effort, following up its best of the season against Creswell, to slow Coquille’s explosive attack. Meanwhile, the Red Devils will need strong defense against a Bandon offense that suddenly is effective both running and passing the ball.
Toledo at Reedsport
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Brave are coming off a win over Illinois Valley when the only points they gave up were a blocked punt for a safety. But the top-ranked Boomers are an entirely different challenge, with an explosive attack led by veteran quarterback Jaxon Rozewski that scored 52 points in a win over then-No. 1 Monroe and 46 in last week’s victory over Central Linn. While Toledo is 4-0, Reedsport is 2-2. The Brave are playing at home for the third straight week.
Gold Beach at Lost River
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The Panthers finish a brutal stretch of nonleague games with the trip to Lost River, a team that usually is among the better ones in Class 2A, but this year is struggling some. The Raiders suffered one of their two losses in blowout fashion to St. Mary’s, which beat Gold Beach last week, and have wins over Creswell and Grant Union, the latter by a single point. Gold Beach, still seeking a win, is growing each week with a small roster including many first-year players. They will need a good defensive effort after giving up at least 54 points three of the first four weeks.
Glendale at Myrtle Point
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Bobcats fell flat in their first game in the Class 1A eight-man District 2 West Division, falling to Butte Falls 70-0 last week. Now they host a Glendale team that won its league opener 60-54 over Riddle. Myrtle Point showed it can score bunches of points in its lone win against Prospect and could use another big offensive output Friday night.
Harrisburg at Siuslaw
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings continued their hot start last week, when they beat McLoughlin 48-46 in a neutral-site game at Madras. Siuslaw is a late score by Elmira from being 4-0 as it enters the Class 3A District 2 North Division race with a game against the Eagles. Harrisburg is 2-2, coming off a win over Douglas. The entire division is competitive, with Santiam Christian at 4-0 and La Pine and Sutherlin also 3-1. Pleasant Hill is 2-2 like Harrisburg. A win Friday would be a good start toward getting one of the division’s three automatic playoff berths.
Brookings-Harbor at South Umpqua
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (93.5 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins have built up a 4-0 record with games against smaller schools and now hopes to start its run toward a second straight playoff berth in earnest in the Class 3A District 2 South Division opener against the Lancers. Brookings-Harbor survived a long road trip to Lakeview for a 38-15 win last week and has a shorter trip against the Lancers, who have lost three straight, including an odd 3-0 double-overtime setback to Corbett and a 35-21 loss to powerhouse Dayton. Sutherlin scored 66 against the Lancers last week and Brookings-Harbor would like a similar high-scoring effort — they are averaging just over 40 points a game.
<h2>Saturday’s Game
Ontario at Marshfield
Time: 6 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM)
Outlook: Ontario is traveling across the state to meet the Pirates in a rare Saturday evening game at Pete Susick Staidum as the Pirates try to build off the momentum of two straight wins, including a blowout victory at Cottage Grove in the Sky-Em League opener last week. Ontario has struggled all season, including scoring just six points each of the past two weeks and being shut out by Mazama in the opener. Ontario has given up at least 40 points in all four of its losses. Marshfield re-entered the Class 4A coaches poll this week and returns to league play next week when it hosts Junction City.