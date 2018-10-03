A look at Friday's Games
Redmond at North Bend
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: North Bend got back on track from its loss to Thurston by pounding Springfield last week and now is home for the second straight week for the annual Miss Flame game. On paper, the Bulldogs would be heavily favored against the Panthers, who have just one win, against St. Helens in the season opener, and lost to a North Eugene team that North Bend soundly defeated. But the Bulldogs will still have to avoid overconfidence and play well before next week’s final (long) regular-season road trip to Ridgeview. North Bend ran through Springfield, but still would like to have a balance with the passing game, too.
Marshfield at Junction City
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM)
Outlook: The Pirates finished their nonleague schedule with a win at Henley last week, but didn’t play particularly well, except for running back Josiah Niblett (well over 200 yards and four touchdowns rushing). Marshfield has been struggling with the turnover bug. Junction City probably won’t provide any challenge and the starters probably won’t get work past halftime, but Marshfield can focus on being sharp, which they will need with the league’s other top two teams (Elmira and Marist Catholic) on the schedule the final two weeks. The Tigers are very low on numbers, having canceled their nonleague game two weeks ago and have given up 50 or more points every game they have played, including a 50-6 loss to Elmira last week. This is homecoming for Junction City, though.
Coquille at Reedsport
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The big game of the night in the Sunset Conference has the Red Devils trying to improve to 2-0 and the Brave seeking its first league win. Coquille had to come from behind in the final moments to beat Bandon 12-8 last week at home and Reedsport let a second-half lead slip away as Toledo scored the final four touchdowns. This is only the second home game of the season in an unfavorable Reedsport schedule that features just three home contests. The Brave will need a tough effort on defense against Coquille’s potent wing-T rushing attack, while the Red Devils will look for a more dominant effort up front after Bandon battled Coquille tough in the trenches.
Illinois Valley at Bandon
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Tigers get their turn with a bye week in the league schedule and will look to bounce back from last week’s heartbreaking loss, which turned on a fumble after Bandon has seemingly clinched a win with a defensive stop inside its own 10. Bandon dominated Illinois Valley during the preseason jamboree and the Cougars have lost to both the Creswell team Bandon beat two weeks ago and Reedsport since beating Gold Beach on Sept. 7. Bandon would like to clean up its turnovers issue after losing two fumbles and two interceptions last week. The Tigers also need to avoid looking ahead to next Thursday’s huge home game against Toledo.
Gold Beach at Toledo
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The Panthers still are seeking their first win after having last week’s game canceled because of a scheduling mishap with the officials. They face a Toledo team riding a strong streak including high-scoring wins over Central Linn and Reedsport. The Boomers also probably would like to avenge last year’s loss, which helped cost them a shot at reaching the playoffs after the two teams had shared the league title with Reedsport the year before.
Myrtle Point at Glendale
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Bobcats have their best chance for a league win when they visit the Pirates, who are winless on the season and have had similar struggles to score as Myrtle Point. Glendale has scored a total of 36 points the past four weeks. Myrtle Point is a little higher, because the Bobcats scored three touchdowns in their lone win against Prospect. Last week, the Bobcats were competitive into the third quarter before Butte Falls pulled away. The game was later deemed a forfeit because the Bobcats accidentally used a player who was not eligible.
Gilchrist at Powers
Time: 4 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Cruisers are looking to bounce back from their lone loss of the six-man season, a 46-35 setback to McKenzie last week when Powers threatened to take the lead in the final two minutes but came up short and then gave up a long touchdown. The Cruisers pounded Gilchrist on the road back on Sept. 14 and hope for a similar outcome Friday. They also visit Triangle Lake next week before their big showdown at home against McKenzie on Oct. 19 to finish the regular season. Powers is ranked fifth in the six-man coaches poll and McKenzie is No. 1.
Brookings-Harbor at Douglas
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: What a difference a year has made for the Bruins. After finishing last in the Class 4A Far West League last fall, the Bruins dropped down to Class 3A along with South Umpqua and Douglas as part of Special District 2 for football and are off to a 4-1 start, including a 28-7 win over South Umpqua last week. Douglas still is winless as the Bruins hope to beat another current and former league rival before facing the league’s two private Medford schools St. Mary’s (at home) and Cascade Christian (on the road) the next two weeks.
Santiam Christian at Siuslaw
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings continue to seek their first win of the season and it won’t get any easier in their second District 2 North game when Santiam Christian comes to town. The Eagles are 4-1, their lone loss at Scio, after beating Pleasant Hill 28-21 last week. Siuslaw, meanwhile, lost its league opener to Harrisburg 63-7, their third time giving up at least 60 points in four games.