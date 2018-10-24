Friday’s Games
South Eugene at North Bend
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs face their second straight elimination game when the Axe visit Vic Adams Field. North Bend finished third in the Class 5A District 2 North Division and South Eugene was third in the South, so they are battling for the league’s final playoff spot. The contest is a rematch from back in the third week, when North Bend won on South Eugene’s field 34-19. They have two common opponents: Both beat North Eugene and South Eugene won at Ridgeview, while North Bend lost to the Ravens. The Bulldogs will look to establish the run, something they weren’t able to do in the first meeting. When they have been able to get Divenson Willis going, they have been tough to stop. Meanwhile, they will look for another solid defensive effort like last week, when they picked off six Willamette passes and gave up a lone touchdown on a play with broken coverage. The winner will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs next week, while the loser sees its season end.
Toledo at Coquille
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Red Devils win the Sunset Conference title and clinch a home playoff game if they beat the Boomers. Toledo can force a tie for the title, also possibly including Bandon. The Boomers have an explosive passing offense capable of putting up big points. They also have a defense susceptible to giving up big points. Last week, they outscored Glide 59-56 in a nonleague contest. Coquille’s pass defense will be tested by Toledo, while the Red Devils will look to continue their success running the ball the past three weeks, when they scored 50 points in league wins over Reedsport and Gold Beach and 37 in a game against Lakeside stopped early by a power outage. Both teams likely will be in the Class 2A playoffs regardless of the outcome given their strong power ranking — the league tiebreaker in case of a three-way tie is the power rankings and the top four teams that don’t finish first or second in their league also get in. But they each would love to enter the postseason on a winning note.
Gold Beach at Bandon
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The Tigers enter Friday’s regular-season finale knowing a win over the Panthers and a Coquille win over Toledo puts them in the playoffs as the Sunset Conference’s second-place team. They also could get in with a win and a Toledo victory because of their relatively strong power ranking (No. 14). Bandon’s past two weeks have included a come-from-behind win over Toledo and a win at Reedsport where they had to hold off the Brave in the final quarter. They have done a good job mixing the pass and the run on offense and been opportunistic on defense and look for a physical effort against the Panthers, who can move into a tie for second place with a win and a victory by Coquille.
Reedsport at Rogue River
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Brave will try to end the season on a positive note as they have their bye in the Sunset Conference schedule. Reedsport coach Boe Pickett said the team’s record does not indicate how well the squad has played. The past two weeks, Reedsport had great comebacks against Gold Beach and Bandon that both ended up falling short. Reedsport has nonleague wins over both Oakland and Illinois Valley. Rogue River also beat Illinois Valley.
Prospect at Myrtle Point
Time: 5 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: Myrtle Point finishes the season with a rematch of its only win from its first year as an eight-man program. The Bobcats beat the Cougars 22-14 back on Sept. 14 before both teams went winless in league play in the Class 1A District 2 West and East divisions, respectively. Myrtle Point is coming off its highest scoring game of the season, a 28-point effort against Camas Valley. A win would help build momentum for next season.
Hidden Valley at Brookings-Harbor
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins enter the final week with a chance to advance to the Class 3A playoffs, but need to beat the Mustangs to do it. Both teams enter with 2-2 league records and 5-3 records overall. Brookings-Harbor is coming off back-to-back losses to St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian and will look to get its offense back on track. The Bruins did score 20 points last week, but also gave up 59. Hidden Valley comes in with momentum after back-to-back wins over South Umpqua and Douglas.
Sutherlin at Siuslaw
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: Siuslaw is down to its last chance for a win, and it comes against a Sutherlin team that is headed to the playoffs after opening league play with wins over La Pine, Santiam Christian and Pleasant Hill and a loss to Harrisburg. The Vikings had two of their best defensive games at home, which provides some hope for Friday night.
<h2>Saturday’s Game
Powers vs. Harper
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Madras
Outlook: The Cruisers finished second in Class 1A District 4 and get to play the second-place team from District 5 in the six-man showcase at Madras to end the season. McKenzie will meet Joseph for the mythical state championship, since there is no playoff structure. Echo meets Gilchrist and South Wasco County battles Eddyville in the other two games. Powers will try to bounce back after its second loss of the season to McKenzie in its homecoming game last week. The Cruisers will try to get their offense going after they struggled for much of the game last week. Harper is finishing its first season in a few decades as a solo program and not a cooperative program with Huntington.